Another possible tornado hits the Black Hills National Forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hills National Forest is assessing the impacts of a wind event that occurred on the Forest Friday afternoon near an old mining town known as Tinton. It is being investigated as a possible tornado.

Initial assessment shows the storm traveled towards Terry Peak. A reconnaissance flight is planned Saturday to determine the approximate path and the extent of damage to the Forest.

Officials urge caution in these areas as many roads and trails may be blocked and dangerous snags could be adjacent to these road and trail systems.

Forest Service crews are currently clearing roads and will work to get trails open when road clearing is complete.

Black Hills Energy reported that the company began working to restore power to about 800 customers Friday night at 4:15 p.m.

The company said the storm damaged about 100 power poles in the area. Power restoration to all customers is expected to be completed by Saturday afternoon.