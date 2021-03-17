AP source: Vikings sign CB Patrick Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson on Wednesday night, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deal. He'll get an $8 million base salary, with up to $2 million in incentives for playing time and being named All-Pro.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro pick, played 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted fifth overall out of LSU in 2011. He has never missed a game due to injury. His only career absences came in 2019, due to a six-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Peterson had three of his 28 career interceptions in 2020.

Though he's past his prime at age 30, Peterson will bring some badly needed experience to a cornerback group that went through significant growing and injury pains last year. The top two players at the position are Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney, both rookies in 2020 who while showing some promise were picked on often. Mike Hughes, the first-round draft pick in 2018, has had three straight injury-limited seasons. At age 23, Hughes was the longest-tenured cornerback on the team last year.