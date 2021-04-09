April is Financial LIteracy Month

April is National Financial Literacy Month, an ideal time to talk about money. Financial Literacy Month was established to help people develop and maintain healthy habits when it comes to their money.
Financial literacy means having skills and knowledge to make smart decisions about budgeting, saving, using credit and more.
“Financial literacy is fundamental to the well-being of our community members and breaks down economic barriers to help one avoid financial mistakes and secure a financial future. It is also a key component of other programs we support like NeighborWorks and Black Hills Habitat for Humanity that help families get into safe and affordable housing. Families must complete financial education courses in their homeownership process,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills.
Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills is a United Way agency that can help you learn how to improve your financial literacy skills. CCCSBH said the number of requests it received from people who needed help with budgeting increased in 2020 more than in any other year.
Bonnie Spain, CEO of CCCBH, provides some basic tips for learning solid financial literacy skills.
• Take a money management course. Finances have changed a great deal in the past 20 years and there’s a lot of bad or incorrect information on the internet. If you have questions, try taking a class that will help you learn financial literacy skills. Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills offers a free class that will help you learn about budgeting, spending, credit and more. For more information, go to their website, cccsbh.com or call their office, 800-568-6615.
• Spending money is part of the process of building good financial literacy skills. For example, learn how to comparison shop, recognize scams, and get the most value for your money whether you’re at the grocery store, buying clothing, shopping at a sporting goods store, or at the car lot.
• Make savings automatic. Put part of your paycheck into a savings account. If that is not possible, have your bank or credit union transfer some of your money into a savings account.
• Begin to learn about investing. If your employer offers a 401K or other retirement program, enroll in it. You can have the funds automatically deducted from your paycheck. Don’t be intimidated by all the options. Most plans offer a retirement program based on the year you will retire.
• Protect yourself, your family and your belongings. It’s important to have insurance — car insurance, renter’s insurance, homeowner’s insurance, and medical insurance.
As you learn good financial literacy skills, teach your children about money. Children as young as 5 can learn basics about managing money.
“If you are in a store, explain to your child why you choose a particular item. Discuss value and cost. Take the opportunity to explain large quantities may not always be a better value. These are often decisions we make automatically in our head without stating the reason why. If you shop with a list or put something back on the shelf, explain why,” Spain said.