April is Financial LIteracy Month

April is National Financial Literacy Month, an ideal time to talk about money. Financial Literacy Month was established to help people develop and maintain healthy habits when it comes to their money.

Financial literacy means having skills and knowledge to make smart decisions about budgeting, saving, using credit and more.

“Financial literacy is fundamental to the well-being of our community members and breaks down economic barriers to help one avoid financial mistakes and secure a financial future. It is also a key component of other programs we support like NeighborWorks and Black Hills Habitat for Humanity that help families get into safe and affordable housing. Families must complete financial education courses in their homeownership process,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills.

Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills is a United Way agency that can help you learn how to improve your financial literacy skills. CCCSBH said the number of requests it received from people who needed help with budgeting increased in 2020 more than in any other year.

Bonnie Spain, CEO of CCCBH, provides some basic tips for learning solid financial literacy skills.