The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission reminding residents that calling 8-1-1 is an important step when preparing to start outdoor projects this spring.

“Spring tends to be when people start getting outside to work on projects around their property. If projects involve digging, contacting 8-1-1 should be done before you break ground. Whether you’re building a house, putting up a fence or landscaping, notifying South Dakota 811 is an important step to ensure your safety and the integrity of buried utilities,” said PUC Chairperson Kristie Fiegen.

South Dakota law requires excavators and homeowners to contact South Dakota 8-1-1 at least two working days before beginning a digging project. Those two days give utility providers time mark all the natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines on your property and help to minimize the damages and dangers of hitting those buried utilities.

Striking even a single line can result in injury and utility outages, as well as some expenses in the form of repair costs and fines.

“Dialing 811 is one simple step that can have a big impact. It’s kind of like free insurance for a homeowner and helps prevent injuries, property damage and interruptions to utility services for not only you, but your family, friends and neighbors,” said PUC Vice Chair Gary Hanson.

Uneven surfaces, erosion and previous digging projects can all cause the depths of utility lines to vary and change over time, increasing the risk of hitting an underground utility. For this reason, every digging project warrants a call to 8-1-1. Gardening up to 12 inches deep and field tillage up to 18 inches deep are the only exceptions.

“We tend to think we know where and how deep utilities are buried. That mistaken thought is how accidents happen, utility lines are damaged, and outages occur. Do the right thing; protect yourself; call 811 before every digging project,” stated PUC Commissioner Chris Nelson.

South Dakota 811 is a free service. Homeowners and excavators with upcoming, outdoor construction projects must contact the South Dakota 811 center 48 hours before digging, excluding weekends and holidays. The center will then quickly notify all affected utility companies of the upcoming excavation plans and utility companies will dispatch crews to mark the underground lines at the respective dig site.

Excavators should carefully plan their digging projects to ensure adequate time for notification to South Dakota 811 as part of their schedule.

To learn more about 811 and safe digging practices and to download the free South Dakota 811 mobile app, visit sdonecall.com.