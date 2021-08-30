Arakawa delivers game-winner for SDSU soccer

South Dakota State improved to 4-0-0 for just the second time in school history and first time since 2001 with a 1-0 victory over Hawaii (1-1-1) on Sunday to win the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff.

Teani Arakawa, a Hawaii native, was responsible for the game-winner that came in the 48th minute on a beautiful evening at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Arakawa broke through the Hawaii defense and fired a shot towards the far post from 18 yards out that snuck underneath the keeper's glove and into the net.

The win marked the second consecutive shutout for the Jacks, this time with sophomore Jocelyn Tanner in net. Tanner registered three saves to record her first-career clean sheet.

It was a defensive battle as the two sides tallied only nine shots combined with SDSU holding the edge, 5-4. The Jackrabbits out possessed Hawaii 54% to 46% and were awarded seven corner kicks compared to one by the Rainbow Wahine.

Notes

• South Dakota State improves to 4-0-0 for the second time in school history and first time since 2001.

• The Jacks are now 2-0-0 all-time against Hawaii.