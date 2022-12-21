Arctic air freezes Hills: Cold weather, fresh snow chill holiday weekend, close roads

Frigid wind formed snow drifts in downtown Rapid City on Wednesday afternoon as people scurried from vehicles to buildings and back to stay out of the biting, frigid conditions as a wind-chill warning called for minus 55 degree temps.

The weather prompted dangerous road conditions and road closures on the western side of the state, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation expects wind speeds and wind chill temperatures to become even more dangerous overnight and throughout Thursday.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Interstate 90 closed from Exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain, due to high winds and blizzard-like conditions. Many secondary highways were listed as impassable Wednesday due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility.

People should not use secondary roads to avoid interstate closures, the DOT urged. Travel on impassable roads in physically impossible due to to widespread deep snow, drifts, or stranded vehicles.

Clearing secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow prevent the ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles.

"A vehicle breakdown or getting stranded can turn into a dangerous situation quickly if not prepared," SD DOT warned in a social media post. "As conditions deteriorate, be smart with your travel decisions. If you currently have travel plans for Wednesday night through Christmas Eve, monitor future forecasts and road conditions and start considering alternative travel plans."

No travel is advised on many major routes in western and central South Dakota, including all state highways in the northwestern corner of the state starting just east of the intersection of Highways 34 and 73 in the southeastern corner and stretching up to the Montana border on Highway 73 and to the Wyoming border as far south as Spearfish. Travel is also not advised on Interstate 90 from one mile west of Exit 46 to Sturgis. Other no travel advisories are being added across the state as the storm continues across South Dakota.

"Our troopers have been busy," SD Highway Patrol Spokesperson Tony Mangan said on Wednesday.

Cold temperatures in western South Dakota aren't unusual, and neither is wind. However, the combination sweeping over the area is "very, very unusual," according to Darren Clabo, the state fire meteorologist and associate professor of practice at the South Dakota School of Mines.

Clabo explained the western side of the state currently sits between a low pressure system forming in the Great Lakes region and arctic air from Alaska and Siberia. As the two systems collide, they create heavy winds.

Those heavy winds will stick around for at least a few days. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning late Wednesday morning for western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming calling for wind chills reaching 55 below zero, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. on Friday.

The NWS also issued a snow squall warning on Wednesday afternoon for southwestern Haakon County, southeastern Meade County, northwestern Jackson County and eastern Pennington County.

A snow squall is an intense burst of snowfall and wind, causing sudden white-out conditions that can severely impact drivers and can suddenly cause serious accidents.

"They're usually just a heavy band of snow that has pretty well-defined boundaries. You'll be fine one minute, and then the next mile you'll have zero visibility," Clabo said. "Research has shown that these historically have caused major problems on especially interstates."

There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits, the NWS warns. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Travelers should delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives.

For the latest updates, visit www.sd511.org or dial 511 for updates.