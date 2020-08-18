Area 11B, 9-Man Capsules

Class 11B
Hot Springs Bison
Head coach: Ben Kramer (77-58).
2019 results: 4-5, lost to Bridgewater-Emery in first round.
Returning starters: QB Brynn Thompson, Jr., 6-2, 190, QB/DB; Marcus Harkless, Sr., 5-11, 205, RB/DL; Logan Halls, Jr., 5-11, 265, OL/DL; Braydon Coleman, Sr., 6-0, 180;OL/DL; Preston Iverson, 10, 5-3 120, DB;
Season expectations: "Obviously staying healthy is the key to a successful season. Participation numbers are way down so we cant afford to lose anyone. Our team will show up, work hard and battle regardless of who our opponent is. We will probably put the youngest team on the field Hot Springs has seen in some time. Our young guys are quite capable, they will just need to get game reps under their belt."
St. Thomas More Cavaliers
Head coach: Wayne Sullivan, 30th year as head coach
2019 results: 8-3, beat Elk Point-Jefferson 23-2 in first round of playoffs, lost to 36-13 in Winner in quarterfinals.
Returning starters: Charlie Larson, Sr., RB/LB; Jake Goble, Sr., TE/DE; Ben Feist, Sr., OL/DL; Max Edelen, Sr., OL/DL; Jack Green, Sr., WR/K/DE; Ryan Wojcik, Sr., RB/LB; Trey Herrboldt, Jr., WR.
Season expectations: "The Black Hills Conference will be very tough this year. Every week will be a dog fight. Winner, Sioux Valley and EPJ are going to be very tough this year in 11B."
Winner Warriors
Head coach: Dan Aker, 19th year.
2019 results: 11-1, 11B runner up, beat Lead-Deadwood 60-6 in first round of playoffs, beat St. Thomas More 36-13 in quarterfinals, beat Webster 38-27 in semifinals, lost to Bridgewater/Emery 21-14 in title game.
Returning starters: Brady Fritz, Sr., QB/FS; Sam Kruger, Sr., RB; Preston Norrid, Sr., FB/G/LB; Charlie Pravecek, Jr., G; Sr., Boston Morehart, Sr., CB; Achilles Willuwiet, Jr., T; Jackson Vesely, Jr., TE; Evan Farner, Sr., C; Landon Thieman, Sr., LB; Owen Duffy, Sr., DE; Boston Morehart, Sr., DT.
Newcomers to watch: Aaron Gichrist, Sr., RB/DB; Riley Orel, Soph., RB/CB; Jackson Hansen, Sr., DT/T; Zach Bohnet, Sr., DT/C; Kaden Keiser, Jr., RB/CB; Blake Volmer, Soph., QB/DB; Joey Cole, Jr., QB/DE; Aiden Barfuss, Fr., FB/LB; Jack Kruger, Soph., LB/TE.
Season expectations: "I hope to be a very competitive football team. We return a nice nucleus of players who saw significant playing time last year and are motivated by how our season ended. We also have a nice group of juniors and senors who will contribute. We should be pretty deep at all position groups and we need to use that to our advantage. After everything that has went on the last five months we are grateful to be playing football and we are motivated."
Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers
Head coach: Tom Tieszen.
2019 results: 3-6, lost to Winner 60-6 in first round of playoffs.
No other information was made available.
Bennett County Warriors
Head coach: Coach not made available
2019 results: 3-5.
No other information was made available.
Class 9AA
Rapid City Christian Comets
Head coach: Ben Connot, first year
2019 results: 2-7, lost to Lemmon/McIntosh 80-8 in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters: Sam Schlabach, Sr., 6-2, 180, RB/LB; Presley Myers, Sr., 5-8, 170, WR/DB; Avery Wipf, Jr., 6-0, 170, QB/DB; Hunter Lindberg, Jr., 6-2, 180, FB/DE; Mitchell Heidecker, Jr., 6-2, 190, TE/DE; Simon Vander Vorst, Soph., 5-10, 190, G/DT.
Newcomers to watch: Aaron Hutcherson, Jr., 5-9, 180, DT/G; Gideon Waldrop, Fr., 5-11, 170, LB; Wyatt Batie, Soph., 5-10, 150, DB; Kurt Dringman (Soph., 5-9, 215, C; Sam Fischer, Soph., 5-11, 160, LB/FB.
Season Expectations: "We are a very young team with a lot of returning experience coming back for this season. We have to understand that we are going to make mistakes, but it is about overcoming the mistakes and looking to make the most of the next play. We expect to keep improving each week, and to be competitive in each game this season."
Hill City Rangers
Head coach: Brett Eckert, third year.
20-19 results: 2-6
Returning starters: Johnathan Vann, Sr., 5-10, 155, WR/CB; Austin Groven, Sr., 5-7, 155, S; Tanner Davis, Jr., 6-3, 225, DE; Benji Mireles, Sr., 5-9, 175, LB; Wyatt Fleming, Jr., 5-8, 150, CB.
Newcomers to watch: Riley Perusich, Sr., 6-3, 220, OL/DL; Madesi Stedman, Sr., 6-2, 230, OL/DL; Dade Burleigh, Jr., 5-8, 210, OL/DL; Eli Isakson, Soph., 5-7, 155, RB/LB; Colton Fleming, Soph., 5-10, 160, TE/DL.
Season expectations: "We must continue to get better every day and continue to progress towards changing the culture and program of Hill City Ranger football. We feel we have a good core group of players who have fully committed to everything that we are trying to do. They are a good group that wants to change the culture of the Hill City program and have been willing to put in time during the off-season to improve and get better for this year."
Jones County/White River Wolverines
Head coach: Jade Konst, first year as head coach.
2019 results: 4-4, beat Menno/Marion 50-29 in first round of playoffs, lost to Bon Homme 55-0 in quarterfinals.
Returning starters: Wyatt Olson, Sr., 6-0180, QB, OLB; Ty Fuoss, Sr., 6-3, 240, FB, DE; Dylan Marshall, Jr. 6-0, 170, RB, OLB; Chase Barnes, Sr., 6-2, 200, OL, DE; July Schmidt, Sr., 6-3, 240, OL, DL; Garret Hatheway, Sr., 5-10, 160, MLB; Slade Benedict, Jr. 5-10, 150, S;
Newcomers to watch: Dillan Fuoss, Soph., 6-2, 210, C/DL; Ryatt Woodenknife, Fr.. 6-0 160, OL/ MLB.
Season expectations: "We expect to have a strong season. These boys know how to compete and have a lot of passion for the game."
Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
Head coach: Josh Anderson, second year as head coach.
2019 results: 9-2, beat Rapid City Christian 80-8 in first round of playoffs, beat Hamlin 46-30 in quarterfinals, lost to Viborg/Hurley 32-26 in semifinals.
Returning starters: Cody Thompson, Sr., 6-1, 160, QB; Carson Bailey, Sr., 5-11, 215, C/DL; Isaiah Portwood, Sr., 5-11, 150, RB/DB; Jaden Kelley, Sr., 6-2, 150, WR/DB; Jacob Hetzel, Sr., WR/DB; Tell Mollman, Jr., 6-0, 191, DE; Talon Trogstad, Jr., 6-2, 165, LB.
Newcomers to watch: Riley Tennant, Jr., 5-6, 115, RB; Kristopher Maher, Soph., 5-9, 141, RB; Logan Lafferty, Sr., 5-9, 219, OL; Riley Lafferty, Sr., 5-10, 259, OL; Cord Beer, Jr., 5-10, 134, DB; Matthew Mollman, Sr., 5-9, 149, RB/LB; Andrew Dirk, Soph., 5-11, 157, QB/LB; Justin Schopp, Jr., 5-10, 254, DL; Sterling Maher, Sr., 6-1, 183, DL.
Season expectations: “Lemmon/McIntosh has a good chance to be special again. We have got to work on being a little bit better at running the football. We have a lot of kids that can make plays in space, so we will do our best to get them the ball in space. The kids are really excited about the upcoming season and we look forward to playing a tough schedule again which will help us come playoff time. We have to be better up front on the line, being more aggressive and blocking until the play is over. We have a high scoring offense that can put points on the board in a hurry. We have a lot of athletes that can make lots of plays. We are very versatile and will be able to spread the football around.
Newell Irrigators
Head coach: Tyrel Bonnet
2019 season: 1-7
No other information was made available.
9A
Wall Eagles
Head coach: Lex Heathershaw, 4th year
2019 results: 7-3, beat Philip 28-20 in first round of playoffs, lost to Canistota-Freeman, 44-13 in quarterfinals.
Returning starters: Bridger Amiotte, Sr., 6-1, 175, RB/LB; Tack Tines, Sr., 6-1, 170, WR/DB; Brycen Cheney, Sr., 6-0, 175, TE/DE; Matthew Heathershaw, Soph., 5-10, 215, C; Cedar Amiotte, Soph., 6-0,, 160, LB; Blair Blasius, Soph., 5-10, 165, LB; Burk Blasius, Fr., 5-9, 160, LB.
Newcomers to watch: Tegun Spring, Sr., 6-2, 205, G/NT; Kohl Sandal, Jr., 6-1, 185, G/DE; Reid Hansen, Jr., 6-3, 165, TE/DE; Ethan Feguson, Jr., 5-9, 155, RB/LB; Rylan McDonnell, Soph., 5-9,, 145, WR/S.
Season expectations: "This year we have a ton of talent and a lot of speed on both sides of the ball. We have six returning starters coming back on defense this year and hope that their experience can provide us with some good chemistry. We feel great about this season and we expect to make a push deep into the playoffs. Our seniors have had great leadership so far and they are really driven to win a state championship."
Philip Scotties
Head coach: Chandlier Sudbeck, second year as head coach.
2019 results: 7-2, lost to Wall 28-20 in first round of playoffs
Returning starters: Reese Heltzel, Sr., 5-11, 175, TB/LB; Cody Donnelly, Sr., 6-8, 210, TE/DE; Jayden Coller, Sr., 5-8, 155, TB/LB; Parker Snyder, Sr., 5-8, 170, OL/DL; Jesse Hostutler, Sr., 6-1, 200, OL/DL.
Newcomers to watch: Hudson Johnson, Sr., 5-8, 160, TB; Keldon Fitzgerald, Sr., 6-0, 180, TE/DE; Kelton Quinn, Sr., 5-11, 230, C.
Season expectations: "The expectation for the team this year is to win at everything we do, whether it is on the field or in the classroom. I am hoping that we can capitalize on special teams this year, because it was part of the game that we didn’t necessarily struggle with, but we didn’t succeed with either. We have put a lot of time in the offseason and we are looking forward to a good season."
Timber Lake Panthers
Head coach: Ryan Gimbel, second year as head coach (sixth year with Timber Lake).
2019 results: 6-3, lost to Warner 50-0 in first round of playoffs.
Season expectations: "For our team to be successful in 2020, we will have to disciplined and focused. Our younger athletes from 2019 return now as older more experienced starters. We will now have to come together and learn our roles on the team to function at our highest level. When returning 70% of your starting lineup from the previous season the expectation to preform is high."
Lyman Raiders
Head coach: Mike Kieffer, 15th year as head coach.
2019 results: 3-6, lost to Gregory in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters: Teagan Gourneau, Soph., 5-11, 175, QB; Tyson Floyd, Sr., 5-10, 150, WR; McCall Garnos, Sr., 6-0, 210, C; Declan Cleveland, Sr., 6-1, 165, WR; Colton Collins, Jr., 5-10, 155, LB; Stockton MCClanahan, Jr., 6-0, 170, DB; Sam McClanahan, Jr., 5-10, 160, DB.
Season expectations: "We're looking forward to getting back on the field. We have an athletic crew of upper classmen. I'm excited to see what the season brings."
New Underwood Tigers
Head coach: Brady Carmichael
2019 results: 6-3, lost to Sully Buttes 64-14 in first round of playoffs.
No other information was made available.
9B
Harding County Ranchers
Head coach: Jay Wammen 11 years, 103-17
2019 results: 9-2 record, beat Dupree 52-0 in first round of playoffs, beat Kadoka-Area 38-26 in quarterfinals, lost to Herreid/Selby 54-32 in semifinals.
Returning offensive and defensive starters: Jace Klempel, Sr., 6-1 195, TE/LB; Richard Long, Sr., 6-4, 205, G/DE; Callan Long Sr. 5-11 215 FB/DE; Cayden Floyd, Jr., 6-2, 165 RB/LB; Grey Gilbert, So., 6-0, 235, G/DT.
Newcomers to watch: Gage Gilbert, So., TE/LB; Cody Barnett, Jr., C/DT; Rowin Martian, Jr., G/DT; Keegan Hett, So., WR/DB; Kelby Hett, So., QB/DB; Dawson Kautzman, So., RB/LB; Cade Costello, So., WR/DB; Braden Routier, Fr., RB/LB; Brennan Glines, Fr., RB/LB; Clancy Adolph, Fr., G/DT; Slate Page, Fr., G/DT
Season expectations: "We graduated a lot of talent and numbers from our 2019 football team. We are going to be young and inexperienced at our skill positions but will have an experienced offensive and defensive line. We are counting on our younger team to step up in a hurry. We look to improve each week and will look to compete for an LMC title and be in the mix for hopefully another title run.
Kadoka Area Kougars
Head coach: Chad Eisenbraun, 18th year at Kadoka
2019 results: 4-6, lost in quarterfinal round to Harding County 38-26.
Returning starters: TJ Hamar, Sr., QB/LB; Gaven Sudbeck, Sr., RB/S; Jackson Grimes, Sr., C/DE; Reece Ohrtman, Soph., FB;
Newcomers to watch: Reed Ohrtman, Sr., G/D-Line (missed last year to injury). Tyus Williams, Soph., TE/DL; Layne Palmer, Soph., TE/DB; Ian VanderMay, Soph., G/D-L(Soph.); Gabriel Fauske, Soph., RB/DB; Dawson Recklin, Jr., WR/DB.
Season expectations: "Coming off three years in a row qualifying for the playoffs and two years in a row qualifying for the quarterfinals, we have a hungry bunch of young men who want to continue that success. Last season we were as close as we've been in a long time to making the semis as we battled a tough Harding County team in the quarterfinals for four tough quarters. Our guys feel like we are in a good place and are working in the right direction, but as usual health is important as we are a young team with only four seniors. We've got a good group of kids and our youth will need to develop quickly. We look forward to a competitive season in our conference, and we look forward to the challenges ahead."
Edgemont Moguls
Head coach: Erik Swanson
2019 season: 2-6
No other information was made available.
Faith Longhorns
Head coach: Miles Gifford
2019 season: 5-4, lost to Kadoka Area 42-22 in first round of playoffs.
No other information was made available.
Dupree Tigers
Head coach: Coach not available
2019 season: 3-6, lost to Harding County 52-0 in first round of playoffs.
No other information was made available.
Bison Cardinals
Head coach: Charles Harpster
2019 season: 0-8
No other information was made available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!