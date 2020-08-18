Area 11B, 9-Man Capsules

Season expectations: “Lemmon/McIntosh has a good chance to be special again. We have got to work on being a little bit better at running the football. We have a lot of kids that can make plays in space, so we will do our best to get them the ball in space. The kids are really excited about the upcoming season and we look forward to playing a tough schedule again which will help us come playoff time. We have to be better up front on the line, being more aggressive and blocking until the play is over. We have a high scoring offense that can put points on the board in a hurry. We have a lot of athletes that can make lots of plays. We are very versatile and will be able to spread the football around.