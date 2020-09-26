Area businesses team up to give bride fighting cancer her dream wedding

“We’re doing this in about six weeks start to finish, but that’s the advantage to being in the field we’re in and knowing the people we know. I don’t recommend to any bride to try to pull off a wedding in six weeks,” she said, laughing.

Weiss created a Pinterest wedding board as inspiration for Nichols and Straw to share with other vendors. Straw is designing the vintage boho romantic-themed décor that's personalized to the couple.

“I decided to go (with fall colors) so it’s primarily burgundy and sage green with gold and blush accents," Weiss said. "Whatever they do is going to be perfect.”

“We keep thinking up new creative things to do,” Straw said. “We’ve filled Nikki in as much as we feel like she needs to know, and the rest we’ll try to make as big a surprise as possible.”

Nichols and Straw said they were thrilled every vendor they approached agreed to help.