Area golfers look to challenge again this season

Sioux Falls Lincoln, winner of the two-day Warrior-Lynx tournament on Monday and Tuesday, and Sioux Falls O’Gorman will be the favorites to dethrone defending champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt this season in the Class AA boys' golf scene.
In Class A, defending champion Sioux Falls Christian will face serious challenges from Lennox, Tea Area and Parkston.
In individual play, a new champion will be crowned in the Class AA ranks as two-time state champion Josh Lundin took his game to the University of Nebraska.
Among area teams, Rapid City Stevens, a fourth-place finisher in Class AA in 2019, though reloading following sizable graduation hits, will remain the king pin as area rivals are young and in rebuilding mode. Class A dominance in the area will likely be tightly competed with Custer and Hot Springs vying for the region title with St. Thomas More in the mix as well.
Perhaps the bigger story in Class A is the possibility that Lance Christensen Jr., the 2019 Class A state champion as a junior at Little Wound, might compete for Hot Springs should Little Wound elect not to participate in fall high school athletics due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation as yet unclarified.
Coming off a top 150 finish at the High School Golf National Invitational tournament at legendary Pinehurst County Club in North Carolina in early August, Christensen is looking forward to defending his 2019 title.
“I was at Pinehurst for six days and played 136 holes of golf so it was amazing, and I enjoyed every second,” Christensen said. “There were some of the best prodigies in the world there and it was pretty cool to match up against them. It showed me I have a lot of work to do but was a great experience nonetheless. As far the high school season, I attended my first day of school in Hot Springs, but if Little Wound decides to play, I will go back to my home school.”
The majority of Black Hills area schools will be at Meadowbrook Golf Course on Thursday competing in the annual West River Invitational golf tournament (action begin at 8 a.m.).
Here’s a look at Black Hills area teams
CLASS AA
Rapid City Stevens
Coach: Nick Rotella
2019 finish: 4th at state
Top Returnees: Seniors Jonah Swartz (T-19th at 2019 State), Alex Humke (75), Sam Lesselyoung (withdrew because of injury) and freshman Jackson Swartz (T-38).
Newcomers: Seniors Brandon Drumm and Nick Sliper
Coach’s Quote: “We have a very experienced team this year. Our top eight golfers include five seniors, two juniors and a freshman. It hurts to lose our two state runners-ups, Adam Salter and Ben Daane, but these golfers have a lot of experience themselves. Our team put in a lot of work this summer on the SDGA and Sanford series competitions in order to be ready for this year’s season. I would say that Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O’Gorman look to be the front runners for the 2020 season. They both have very solid lineups.”
Rapid City Central
Coach: Jeremy Noyes
2019: 14th at state
Returnees: Seniors Alex Duran (12th) and Seth Stock (27th), sophomore Logun Mason (92nd) and 8th grader Benjamin Gibson (83rd).
Newcomers: Junior Kurt Hafer (transfer from Stevens), sophomore Joseph Johnson and sophomores Aj Csornok and Layne Jensen.
Coach’s Quote: “We did not graduate any seniors. Alex Duran finished 12th at state last year. He struggled a bit this first weekend, but I’m confident he will get to where he should be by the end of the season. Seth Stock had a good first meet in Sioux Falls/Brandon. I look for Seth to get into the top 25 this year. Benjamin Gibson and Logun Mason were on our state tournament roster and both played the junior tour this summer. Kurt Hafer is a transfer from Stevens who will help give us some much-needed depth. Layne Jensen, Joseph Johnson, AJ Csornok are underclassmen who will compete for our sixth spot and hopefully improve throughout the season.”
Douglas
Coach: Amy Rowe
2019: 17th at state
Returnees: Junior Sawyer Brose (84th) and sophomores Andrew Davis (95th), Gage Hodgkins.
Coach’s Quote: “We are a young team looking for experience and improvement as the season progresses. We lost seven from last year’s team, but we have no seniors on the team this year so everybody is back next year.”
Spearfish
Coach: Eric Ligtenberg
2019: 11th at state.
Returnees: Seniors Sam Grout (Tie 6th) and Dane Burghduff (T-60th), sophomores Josh Sundsted (T-51st) and Jack Hight (T-56th) and 8th grader Charlie Rasmussen (T-77th).
Newcomer: Parker Reede (8th grade).
Coach’s Quote: “We did not have a senior on the team last year. We are kind of similar to last year in that we are still young but we should be better than last year just because of that one more year of experience. We should be a little bit deeper with that experience, but will still have two 8th graders competing. In the Black Hills area, I think we will be pretty competitive against our regional area schools. Stevens will definitely be the powerhouse, but I think we are second to them in my opinion.”
Sturgis Brown
Coach: Steve Keszler
2019: DNC as a team.
Returnees: Virtually a brand new squad for Coach Keszler though on a positive note, 13 kids came out for golf this year, a vast improvement over last year’s five-man squad.
Coach’s Quote: “I have a couple of kids back but they are inexperienced. We are very young. We have two juniors, two sophomores, six freshmen, two 8th graders and a 7th grader, and for a lot of the kids it is their first year playing golf. We just had a meet yesterday and we played one sophomore, four freshmen and one 8th grader so it very much a rebuilding year.”
CLASS A
Belle Fourche
Coach: Bill Burr
2019: DNC as a team.
Returnees: Seniors Lance Sutter (T-40th) and Alex Voyles (T-98th). Freshmen Daryn French and Ethan Tyrell.
Newcomers: Freshmen Lange Shockey, Rexton Audiss and Brody McNeese, 7th graders Merik McNeese and Toby Paulsen.
Coach’s Quote: “Lance Sutter and Alex Voyles both qualified for the state tournament last season. The past two seasons we have not had enough golfers to compete as a team, and we are excited that this season we will have the opportunity to compete at the conference and the region as a team. The boys have been working hard and have great attitudes, one of our goals for this season is to make it to the state tournament as a team.”
Custer
Coach: Paul Kelley
2019: 7th at state.
Returnees: Seniors Gunner Prior (T-36th) and Dustyn Fish (T-51st), 9th grader Ryder Bailey.
Newcomers: Juniors Ethan Lappe and Matthew Merrill.
Coach’s Quote: “We return three players from last year’s team that won the region. Dustyn Fish could be one of the top players in the area. Gunner Prior and Ryder Bailey will give us a solid nucleus. We need to find that fourth and fifth player if we want to repeat.”
Hot Springs
Coach: Dave Merrill
2019: 15th at state.
Returnees: Juniors Jacob Harris (47th) and Jimmy Harris and 9th grader Modes Kerr (90th).
Newcomers: Sophomore Terry Reetz, 8th grader Alex McCarthy and 7th grader Brock Schroeder. And perhaps State A champion Lance Christensen who will compete for Hot Springs if Little Wound elects not to compete in fall sports in 2020.
Coach’s quote: “We are a young team with three returning lettermen and some up and coming talent that will progress through the season. Our advantage will be that the Region and State tournaments are on our course this year. We will be ready.”
Lead-Deadwood
Coach: Tim Hansen
2019: DNC as a team
Team members: Sophomores Ethan Keehn and Walker VandeVelde, freshmen Isaac Foster and Ethan Hess, 8th graders Christian Johnston and Eric Koster, 6th grader Cooper Hansen.
Coach’s Quote: “All of the team members are young and in the beginning stages of their golfing experience. Most likely, Lead-Deadwood will be golfing three varsity golfers at most of the meets/invitationals for the 2020 season. This means Lead-Deadwood will not qualify as a team at competition events. This will be the first year of varsity competition for most of the golfers. The midway point of the season will be a key indicator as to the potential of the team and the individuals.”
St. Thomas More
Coach: Andy Shaw
2019: 13th at state.
Returnees: Seniors Cade Jacobson (T-43rd), Baxter Meyer, Jack Wenger and junior Cade Kandolin (T-30th).
Coach’s Quote: “We have 26 golfers out which includes all of our varsity from last year, so we have some experience coming back. All 26 players are involved in many activities, and as a coach, well-rounded players make a difference. Cade Jacobson, Baxter Meyer and Jack Wenger are our seniors and we will count on their leadership with so many younger golfers on the team. Junior Cade Kandolin also returns with multiple years of State A experience.”
