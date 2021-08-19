Area golfers to feature young teams

Youth will be featured among Black Hills area boys' golf teams this year as upperclassmen, and particularly seniors, are few and far between.
Among area Class AA schools, only five seniors appear on the team rosters (Stevens, three; Central, one; Spearfish, one, Sturgis, zero). The region’s Class A schools are similarly dotted with underclassmen. And in both classifications, the top player or players on most of the squads are sophomores, or in a couple of instances, a grade or two below.
Rapid City Stevens, an 8th-place finisher at State last year, exemplifies what will be the new normal in 2021.
“On last year’s state tournament team, we had four seniors, a junior and a freshman, so we only have two people back that from that team; Jackson Swartz, who is going to be a sophomore this year and Jake Cadwallader, who is a senior this year,” Raider coach, Nick Rotella said. “We had 35 boys try out and 19 of the 35 were newcomers, so it’s pretty much a reset for us this year.”
Seniors Taylor Anderson and Ben Partridge will be among the linksters vying for varsity spots. Others include juniors Evan Eckholm and Landon Bartling, sophomores Osten Fromm and Carter Mockabee and freshman Max Phares.
“Jackson Swartz is probably going to be our No. 1 golfer this year,” Rotello said. “I look forward to really great things from him, not only this year but in the next three years. I definitely think he has a chance to be a state champion, maybe even a multiple state champion.”
Rapid City Central (12th in 2020) does have four returnees from last year’s squad returning, though Kurtis Hafer, a 94th-place finisher in 2020, is the only 12th grader. Other returnees include junior Logun Mason (77th), sophomore Layne Jensen (99th) and freshman Benjamin Gibson (67th).
“We lost our one and our two, but our three through six that played in the state tournament last year are back,” Cobbler coach Jeremy Noyes said. “We will likely fill out our lineup with an 8th and 9th grader, Hadley Burrus and Dexter Steen, so once we fill out the roster we will really be young.”
The Cobblers will likely depend upon a youngster to post the low numbers as well.
“Benjamin (Gibson) plays a ton of golf and was at a camp in California a couple of weeks ago and had a good summer,” Noyes said. “He’s been shooting in the high 70s in the summer and I’m confident he will carry that into the season.”
Up the I90, Spearfish lost the top three finishers from last year’s state tournament squad (10th in team) to graduation. Senior Josh Sundsted does return as do freshmen Charlie Rasmussen and Parker Reede. Senior Trey Wood is expected to fill a varsity spot.
The Sturgis Scoopers are in full rebuild mode as Coach Steve Keszler’s squad has no seniors and but one junior, Jackson Habrock. Sophomore Jake Owens led the Scoopers in scoring (90) in Monday’s Sturgis Invite at Boulder Canyon followed by Habrock (91) and sophomore Carter Kirk (92). The remainder of the varsity lineup will come from two sophomores, three freshman and three 8th graders.
The 2021 Boys Class AA state title race to be contested at Broadland Creek CC in Huron on Oct. 4-5 will likely come down to a shootout between defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Earlier in the week in a two-day tournament, the Warrior/Lynx Invite, Lincoln nipped O’Gorman by a single stroke (601-602) with Watertown (626), Mitchell (638) and Pierre (642) rounding out the top five.
AREA BOYS CLASS A
Region 4A will most likely feature a power struggle between perennial powers St. Thomas More, Custer and Belle Fourche, with STM Cavaliers (9th state wide in 2020 behind champion Sioux Falls Christian). The Cavaliers appear to have the early advantage based upon Monday’s Sturgis Invite. Led by 7th grader Vincent VanLiere, who won medalist honors carding a 78, STM edged Spearfish for the team title (361-372).
“Vincent VanLiere had a great summer of golf around the country, and held his own against some of the best in the world,” Cavalier coach Andy Shaw said. “We have two lettermen returning in seniors Sam Gibbon and Finn O'Connor. Sam is the ultimate team player and represents us very well off the course, too. Finn really stepped-up last year at the state tournament and kept us in the hunt for a medal. That experience should help us this season.”
Shaw will count on junior Colby Konvalin and 8th graders Hayden Heig and Brady Strain to fill out the lineup card though a talented group of incoming freshmen may also earn spots.
Belle Fourche, led by 4th year coach, Bill Burr, will feature a young squad including the two returning lettermen, sophomores Rexton Audiss and Lange Shockey. Newcomers expected to earn varsity spots include junior Brayden Carbajal, sophomore Aiden Voyles and freshmen Isaac Voyles.
“We are young, no seniors and only one junior, not a lot of experience,” Burr said. “Our goal is to qualify the team for the state tournament. We have kids that have played a lot of golf this summer and we are hoping it shows this season.”
The Custer Wildcats will be look to improve upon last year’s 11th-place finish at state via the talents of three lettermen, seniors Ethan Lappe and Matthew Merrill and sophomore Ryder Bailey. Sophomore Bailey led the team at Boulder Canyon on Monday, carding an 88 and fourth overall.
“We are down a little with nine kids, but are hoping to get a few more as school begins,” Wildcat coach Paul Kelley said. “We have some young kids and like every year we have to find that fourth and fifth golfer to be able to compete as a team.”
Coach Dave Merrill, who begins his 16th year at the helm of the Hot Springs program, will have some experience on hand as four letterwinners return from last year’s 16th place state squad. Among that quartet is 8th grader Brock Schroeder, who shot an 88 to take runner-up honors at the Sturgis Invite. Other letter winners include seniors Jimmy and Jacob Harris and sophomore Modes Kerr.
Jacob Harris (18th) is the highest Black Hills area finisher in last year’s state tournament. Top returnees state wide include Dakota Munger (Chamberlain, 3rd) and Eric Munson (Tea Area, 5th).
Defending Class A champion Sioux Falls Christian get the favorite’s tag as the team to beat come 2021 State Tournament time at the Madison Golf & Country Club in October.