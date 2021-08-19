Area golfers to feature young teams

Youth will be featured among Black Hills area boys' golf teams this year as upperclassmen, and particularly seniors, are few and far between.

Among area Class AA schools, only five seniors appear on the team rosters (Stevens, three; Central, one; Spearfish, one, Sturgis, zero). The region’s Class A schools are similarly dotted with underclassmen. And in both classifications, the top player or players on most of the squads are sophomores, or in a couple of instances, a grade or two below.

Rapid City Stevens, an 8th-place finisher at State last year, exemplifies what will be the new normal in 2021.

“On last year’s state tournament team, we had four seniors, a junior and a freshman, so we only have two people back that from that team; Jackson Swartz, who is going to be a sophomore this year and Jake Cadwallader, who is a senior this year,” Raider coach, Nick Rotella said. “We had 35 boys try out and 19 of the 35 were newcomers, so it’s pretty much a reset for us this year.”

Seniors Taylor Anderson and Ben Partridge will be among the linksters vying for varsity spots. Others include juniors Evan Eckholm and Landon Bartling, sophomores Osten Fromm and Carter Mockabee and freshman Max Phares.