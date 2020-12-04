Area rodeos earn the PRCA triple crown

“When they introduced the five finalists for the award — Arlington, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Denver and Rapid City — I was standing up there thinking we didn’t stand a chance, and then to hear Rodeo Rapid City announced was quite a feeling,” Sutton said. “The Sutton family is in our sixth generation. And our committee is made up just of the 10 members of our family, so it’s quite an accomplishment. It doesn’t matter if its little, or big or medium rodeo, every one of them is a whole lot of work.’

Winning the 2020 large outdoor rodeo of the year completed a trifecta for Deadwood’s Days of ’76 rodeo, as the annual event had won numerous small and medium rodeo award before adding the first in large rodeo category since moving into that elite company in 2018. And an accomplishment unequaled.

“It’s awesome. We are the only rodeo in America that has ever accomplished that, Ted Thompson, the 2020 rodeo chairman and on-stage recipient of the award, said. “We were four times small rodeo of the year, 14 times in a row medium size rodeo of the year, and now we’ve won the large rodeo category. Nineteen times rodeo of the year, that’s pretty hard to beat.”

The award, which is voted on by rodeo participants and personnel, gives testament to the Deadwood community’s commitment to making the rodeo an enjoyable experience for one and all.