Area rodeos earn the PRCA triple crown

South Dakota rodeo was clearly the home of rodeo in 2020, hosting numerous rodeos large and small. That distinction did not go unnoticed as South Dakota rodeos swept three of the four awards in the Rodeo of the Year categories at the PRCA awards banquet at the NFR in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night.
Rodeo Rapid City claimed the Large Indoor Rodeo category, Deadwood’s Days of ’76 did likewise in the Large Outdoor category and Belle Fourche and the Black Hills Roundup completed the unique rodeo triple crown taking home the Medium Rodeo award.
A 19-time nominee since the rodeo’s inception as the Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo in 1978, this year’s large indoor award was Rodeo Rapid City’s first win since back-to-back honors in 2002-03.
And one much coveted by a Sutton family that is now in the sixth generation of family participation in raising bucking stock and promoting rodeos.
“It means a lot. I thought I was a big boy, but I even got choked up,” Steve Sutton, son of Jim and Julie Sutton who originated the annual mid-winter rodeo. “And mom and dad weren’t able to be here, and we all know who started and got this thing rolling. 2020 has been a terrible year, but it got a whole lot better on Wednesday night.”
The large indoor award is very impressive given the size of the cities and the quality of the competition large indoor category.
“When they introduced the five finalists for the award — Arlington, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Denver and Rapid City — I was standing up there thinking we didn’t stand a chance, and then to hear Rodeo Rapid City announced was quite a feeling,” Sutton said. “The Sutton family is in our sixth generation. And our committee is made up just of the 10 members of our family, so it’s quite an accomplishment. It doesn’t matter if its little, or big or medium rodeo, every one of them is a whole lot of work.’
Winning the 2020 large outdoor rodeo of the year completed a trifecta for Deadwood’s Days of ’76 rodeo, as the annual event had won numerous small and medium rodeo award before adding the first in large rodeo category since moving into that elite company in 2018. And an accomplishment unequaled.
“It’s awesome. We are the only rodeo in America that has ever accomplished that, Ted Thompson, the 2020 rodeo chairman and on-stage recipient of the award, said. “We were four times small rodeo of the year, 14 times in a row medium size rodeo of the year, and now we’ve won the large rodeo category. Nineteen times rodeo of the year, that’s pretty hard to beat.”
The award, which is voted on by rodeo participants and personnel, gives testament to the Deadwood community’s commitment to making the rodeo an enjoyable experience for one and all.
“The big thing we’ve always focused on is taking care of the cowboys and cowgirls,” Thompson said. “We work really hard to have the very best stock to compete on. That’s very, very important since we like to think that everybody who enters has a chance to get a check. And we pride ourselves in extending the same hospitality to the support personnel, as well from the rodeo clowns to the pickup men and everybody else. For that reason, the cowboys love to bring their families to Deadwood. It’s very historic and very scenic and people enjoy all the things to do in the Black Hills.”
The Wednesday night win in the medium rodeo category was the third consecutive such victory for the Black Hills Roundup, an annual 4th of July community celebration in Belle Fourche.
“It is always an honor to win it, but this year with Covid and all the extra steps and protocols we had to do to even have the event, winning this award darn sure makes it worth it,” said Keith Anderson, rodeo committee chairman. “It was quite a bit more challenging this year with everything you had to do to comply with the regulations. And with Rapid City winning in their category for the first time in a long while, and Deadwood winning the first time in the large outdoor category, it was truly a special year for South Dakota rodeo.”
The PRCA’s many members certainly took notice that in a time of need for the pro rodeo community, South Dakota rodeo communities and locales stepped into the breach.
“We’ve always had good quality rodeos here and produced great cowboys in South Dakota,” Anderson added. “But when other states weren’t able to hold events, it definitely made us shine a little brighter.”
