Area runners look to challenge at state cross country

Area cross country teams are leaving the hills behind for flat-land running of East River, looking to see if it makes a difference Saturday at the South Dakota State Cross Country Championships at Yankton Trail Parks in Sioux Falls.

Several West River runners will be looking to challenge for state titles as well as defending Class A girls' team champion Hill City and Class B boys' team title winner Bison.

Custer and Rapid City Stevens look to challenge for both boys and girls titles in its respective classifications.

The championship gets underway at 11 a.m. Mountain time with the Class B girls, followed by the Class AA and A girls, then the B, AA and A boys.

After terminating in the Black Hills or at least in a less flat area, a few area coaches had different ideas of the course at Yankton Trail Park.

For the most part, the area coaches were excited to run on a flatter course.

"I love this course. It's flat, it's fast, and it's all about who wants to suffer the longest," Hill City head coach Joe Noyes said. "I don’t think any state meet course helps or hurts runners, I think it’s more about who wants to show up and be a competitor on the biggest stage in South Dakota. I hope the Rangers choose to suffer and race at the State Meet. I am excited to see all our area runners race their hearts out and represent Western South Dakota."

Custer head coach Karen Karim said the Sioux Falls course should help her runners as they have traditionally fared well there.

"It is a flat, fast course. It is as close as a track as you can get in a cross country race, and I have some pretty successful track athletes on my team," she said. "Hopefully we can use our speed to our advantage on this course."

Bison head coach Brad Burkhalter, however, doesn't share the same opinion as Noyes and Karim.

"I understand the reasons why we have state in Sioux Falls, but the course is not one of them. It's a flat, boring course with whoopteedos that don't challenge the runners in any meaningful way except for not falling down or getting injured," Burkhalter said. "It's a terrible course unless you like running from one end of a soccer pitch to the other for competition. I really don't care if Nike has the Regional there, we don't have to make the same mistake Nike does. It's not a course... it's a place to hold State."

Rapid City Stevens head coach Jesse Coy likes the flat course and more importantly, he just likes the State meet a whole.

"What I like about the state cross country meet is that all classes compete on the same day and we get to support the local teams that we race throughout the season," said Coy. "It's not like other sports where you're separated by classification all of the time, so kids often develop friendships with runners they're racing all of the time. And the Black Hills area has some great distance runners, so it's going to be fun to see them all race this weekend."

Hill City

After a bit of an up-and-down season individually, Hill City sophomore Abby Cutler broke away and won the Region 5A race, just getting past her two Custer rivals — Kadense Dooley and Ramsey Karim.

She has the seventh best time this season at 18:45.9, while Dooley is eighth in 18:50.9 and Karim ninth at 18:56.4.

Noyes said the "Racing Rangers," are excited for the state meet as for the first time in his tenure as head coach, he has a full boys and girls teams competing.

"I believe 2008 was the last time we qualified a boys’ team for state and was the last time we qualified both boys and girls in our program. This has been a goal of mine, my assistant coach, and our athletes since I took over the program in 2014," he said. "I know we have a lot of athletes who are committed to laying it all out on the course on Saturday for their teammates. If they do that, I believe that both our programs will be extremely successful."

Along with Cutler, Noyes will look for high finishes from Jazzla Hutto, Nancy Falkenburg-Brown, Lilly Ross and Ryken Falkenburg-Brown.

Noyes said plain and simple, the Rangers will have to race to have a shot at defending their state title.

"Meets that we race at, we exceed expectations and perform extremely well. Meets that we do not fire up the competitive juices, and when just go through the motions, have shown this season," he said. "Our team must race, and we have challenged our men and women to keep it simple and race for each other and always be thinking, race, race, race."

Noyes said he teams will have to battle rival Custer and Sioux Falls Christian for the titles.

"It has been an awesome year for the Rangers, but our rivals to the south (Custer) have been racing awesome in both their boys’ and girls’ teams as well," Noyes said. "Custer and Sioux Falls Christian in both the boys and girls are the teams to beat. We have them, and a couple other teams circled as kids we must go after. It is no small task to race with those athletes, but I know our kids are excited at the opportunity to do so."

Custer

Their rivals to the north, Hill City, spoiled the Custer girls' chances for a three-peat last season, but they are running to reverse their fortune in 2021.

Karen Karim said they are excited to compete in Sioux Falls and are looking for their best meet of the season.

"I have several individuals who have lots of experience at state competitions and that should be to their advantage," she said. "If we perform to our capabilities, we should be one of about four or five teams to contend for a state title in the girls’ race, and our boys have the chance to contend for one of the top spots as well."

Karim said that in order for either team to challenge, her top four individuals need to race well. Leading the way is Dooley, ranked eighth in 18:50.9, and Karim in ninth at 18:56.4. Eva Studt is ranked 20th at 19:28.5.

For the Custer boys, "I believe that every point will matter, and it looks to be a tight race on the girls’ side," she said. "Four the boys, realistically Sioux Falls Christian is the best team in Class A, but I’d love to see my boys battling for a runner-up position.

"For the girls, Hill City is the returning state champions, with all their girls back, but Chamberlain, Sioux Falls Christian and Red Cloud have also proven themselves to be top contenders, each with some outstanding runners on their teams," Karim said.

Lead-Deadwood's Hallie Person is ranked 13th in 19:14.2 and Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud is ranked 15th in 19:14.8.

In Class A boys, Sawyer Clarkson looks for his second state title (he won two years ago as a freshman), as he has the top time in the entire state in 15:17.7. Custer's Miles Ellman is 15th in 16:47.7 and Gage Grohs, also of Custer, 19th in 16:54.4.

Rapid City Stevens

The Raider boys, led by sophomore Simeon Birnbaum, look to challenge for the AA title. Birnbaum goes into the finals with the top time in the state AA in 15 minutes, 24 seconds.

Also expected to run well for the Raider boys are Alex Otten, who has the fifth best time in AA (16:19.7), Caden Sietseman (21st, 17:01.8) and Joey Dewhurst (24th, 17:05.2).

The Stevens girls are paced by senior Hailey Uhre (sixth, 18:29.1 and Brionna Holso (seventh, 18:30.2) and Gracie Uhre (13th, 19:31.4).

"Our boys and girls will both be in the mix for a championship," Coy said. "I think for us, it's not letting the moment get too big. It's just another race against teenagers from other schools that happened to sign up for cross country."

Coy looks for Aberdeen Central, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln to be the teams to beat in the boys’ competition and Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Lincoln and Brandon Valley.

Spearfish's Keenan Urdiales has the second best boys time in AA in 15:41.1 and Deron Graf of Sturgis is 12th 16:48.3. Peyton Cast of Douglas is rated 15th in 16:52.9 and Morgan Papenfuss of Sturgis is 20th at 17:01.7.

Also in the girls, Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish as the fifth best time in the state at 18:28.0 and Kira Ubence of Douglas is ranked 10th at 19:14.6. Lucy Hamer of Sturgis is 19th at 20:01.0.

Bison

In last year's state championships at Hart Ranch, the Bison Cardinals came away with the Class B boys’ title behind Jonathan Burkhalter, who was second and the third-place finish by Lane Krautschun. Burkhalter has since graduated but Krautshun looks to take his place on the top of the podium.

Bison head coach Brad Burkhalter said Krautschun is the best runner in Class B.

"If he stays healthy and runs up to his potential, it will take a great run to beat him. I think he is in the driver's seat; he just needs to stay focused," he said.

Krautschun is ranked second in Class B in 16:15.8, with Daniel Ayoroa of James Valley Christian ranked first at 16:04.3.

The lack of depth, however, will likely keep the Cardinals from repeating, Burkhalter said.

"The rest of my boys' team is a little dinged up, and it would take a miracle for us to win," Burkhalter said. "How high we can place is a different story. I hope we can get in the Top 6. We must run well and catch some breaks."

Burkhalter said his teams will have to run better than they have all year.

"Miller is the clear favorite. Keep your eye on Philip, they are a darkhorse," Burkhalter said.

Newell's Garrett Winkler is ranked 13th in Class B.

In Class B girls, Presley Terkildsen of Philip is ranked fifth at 19:34.3 and Jolie Dugan of Jones County is 19th at 20:21.9.

