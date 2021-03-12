 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area swim teams fare well at state 12-under short course
YOUTH SWIMMING

Area swim teams fare well at state 12-under short course

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Swim 1

Nathan Schryver and Izzy Renaud of Rapid City Racers were 8 & under High Point winners at the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell.

 Courtesy photo

Black Hills area swim teams competed well in the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell, hosted by the  Dakota Riptide swim team at the Mitchell Aquatic Club.

The Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (GREAT) earned a a strong sixth-place finish in the team rankings, while the Black Hills GOLD Swim Team from Spearfish was ninth, the Rapid City Racers were 10th, the Sturgis Stingrays 11th, the Fall River Swim Team was 15th and the Lead/Deadwood 76ers in 16th place.

Swim 2

Tate Johnson and Kaitlin Strain of GREAT were the 9 & 10 High Point winners at the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell.

In the Percentage Awards, GREAT came out on top, while the Racers were sixth and the GOLD was ninth.

Individually, each swimmer had the opportunity to qualify for and swim up to seven events. The individual high point award recognizes the swimmers earning the most combined points from individual placings. Black Hills area teams found their way to the top five placings in all three 12 & under age groups!

In the 8 & under girls, Izzy Renaud of the Racers finished first in the High Point and set a state meet record in the 200 yard freestyle.

Swim 3

 Owen Johnson of GREAT was the 11 & 12 High Point winner at the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell.

In the 8 & under boys, Nathan Schryver of the Racers earned a second in High Point.

In 9 & 10 girls,  Kaitlin Strain of GREAT tied for first in High Point and Tate Johnson of GREAST won the 9& 10 boys High Point. Owen Johnson of GREAT was second in High Point in 11 & 12 boys.

Other individual performance highlights include Fall River Swim Team's one qualifier, Taylen DeBoer, who improved his times and personal records for all seven events. He earned his top placing of ninth in both the 200 freestyle and the 50 butterfly.

Swim 4

GREAT’s 8 & Under Mixed relay team of Teegan Young, Olivia Fernau, Alice Schirber and Liam Regan placed seventh at the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell.

The 76ers had two brothers, Noah and Izaac Key, who made their state swimming championship debuts. Noah finished 15th in his 25 backstroke. Additionally, Eli Runge, 11, placed 14th in the 100 butterfly.

Black Hills area relay teams also earned recognition in most age group divisions.

Swim 5

 GOLD’s 9 & 10 relay teams of  Addison Aalbu, Kinsley Hall, Sophia Weigel and Lauren Dagit placed sixth in the 200 medley relay and eighth in the 200 freestyle relay at the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell.

They include:

8 & Under Mixed. GREAT’s team (Olivia Fernau, Teegan Young,  Alice Schirber, and Liam Regan) finished seventh in the 100 yard medley.

9 & 10 Girls. GOLD’s girls (Sophia Weigel, Lauren Dagit, Kinsley Hall, Addison Addison) finished sixth in the 200 medley and eighth in the 200 freestyle.

9 & 10 Boys. GREAT’s guys (Tate Johnson, Zander Nishimura, Lucas Fernau and Josh Baseley) finished sixth in both the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relays.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong tornadoes, blizzard conditions, and flooding expected this weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News