Area swim teams fare well at state 12-under short course

Black Hills area swim teams competed well in the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell, hosted by the Dakota Riptide swim team at the Mitchell Aquatic Club.
The Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (GREAT) earned a a strong sixth-place finish in the team rankings, while the Black Hills GOLD Swim Team from Spearfish was ninth, the Rapid City Racers were 10th, the Sturgis Stingrays 11th, the Fall River Swim Team was 15th and the Lead/Deadwood 76ers in 16th place.
In the Percentage Awards, GREAT came out on top, while the Racers were sixth and the GOLD was ninth.
Individually, each swimmer had the opportunity to qualify for and swim up to seven events. The individual high point award recognizes the swimmers earning the most combined points from individual placings. Black Hills area teams found their way to the top five placings in all three 12 & under age groups!
In the 8 & under girls, Izzy Renaud of the Racers finished first in the High Point and set a state meet record in the 200 yard freestyle.
In the 8 & under boys, Nathan Schryver of the Racers earned a second in High Point.
In 9 & 10 girls, Kaitlin Strain of GREAT tied for first in High Point and Tate Johnson of GREAST won the 9& 10 boys High Point. Owen Johnson of GREAT was second in High Point in 11 & 12 boys.
Other individual performance highlights include Fall River Swim Team's one qualifier, Taylen DeBoer, who improved his times and personal records for all seven events. He earned his top placing of ninth in both the 200 freestyle and the 50 butterfly.
The 76ers had two brothers, Noah and Izaac Key, who made their state swimming championship debuts. Noah finished 15th in his 25 backstroke. Additionally, Eli Runge, 11, placed 14th in the 100 butterfly.
Black Hills area relay teams also earned recognition in most age group divisions.
They include:
8 & Under Mixed. GREAT’s team (Olivia Fernau, Teegan Young, Alice Schirber, and Liam Regan) finished seventh in the 100 yard medley.
9 & 10 Girls. GOLD’s girls (Sophia Weigel, Lauren Dagit, Kinsley Hall, Addison Addison) finished sixth in the 200 medley and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
9 & 10 Boys. GREAT’s guys (Tate Johnson, Zander Nishimura, Lucas Fernau and Josh Baseley) finished sixth in both the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relays.