Area swim teams fare well at state 12-under short course

Black Hills area swim teams competed well in the South Dakota 12-under Short Course Swimming Championships last weekend in Mitchell, hosted by the Dakota Riptide swim team at the Mitchell Aquatic Club.

The Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (GREAT) earned a a strong sixth-place finish in the team rankings, while the Black Hills GOLD Swim Team from Spearfish was ninth, the Rapid City Racers were 10th, the Sturgis Stingrays 11th, the Fall River Swim Team was 15th and the Lead/Deadwood 76ers in 16th place.

In the Percentage Awards, GREAT came out on top, while the Racers were sixth and the GOLD was ninth.

Individually, each swimmer had the opportunity to qualify for and swim up to seven events. The individual high point award recognizes the swimmers earning the most combined points from individual placings. Black Hills area teams found their way to the top five placings in all three 12 & under age groups!

In the 8 & under girls, Izzy Renaud of the Racers finished first in the High Point and set a state meet record in the 200 yard freestyle.

In the 8 & under boys, Nathan Schryver of the Racers earned a second in High Point.