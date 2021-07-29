Area swim teams fare well at state long course meet

Spearfish’s Black Hills GOLD

Black Hills GOLD’s 13-over swimmers had some great time drops in distance events. Ethan Van Tassle dropped 26 seconds in the 1,500 freestyle, 18 seconds in the 800 free and nine seconds in the 400 free. Paul Wherung dropped 21 seconds in the 1,500 and 28 seconds in the 400. Top 16 finishes for BH GOLD’s 13-over included Ethan Van Tassel, seventh in the 1,500 free, 16th in the 50 free, 13th in the 800 free; Sam Gifford, 16th in the 100 backstroke; Paul Wherung, eighth in the 1,500 free, ninth in the 400 IM; Jordan Jolley, ninth in the 400 IM, 14th in the 100 free and Owen Fauske, 14th in the 100 fly, ninth in the 200 breaststroke, 13th in the 50 free and 16th in the 100 breast.

For Black Hills GOLD’s 12-unders, Connor Aalbu placed in six of his seven events. Top 16 finishes for 12-unders included Ali Dagit, fourth in the 100 breast and 15th in the 100 free and Connor Aalbu, 11th in the 200 free, ninth in the 200 IM, sixth in the 100 breast, ninth in the 400 free, sixth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 50 breast. Black Hills GOLD is coached by Brenda Hendricks.

Sturgis Stingrays

The Sturgis Stingrays made tremendous progress participating in their third ever long course state championship. Each Stringrays athlete achieved personal record times in every event. Highlights included Keegan Jones (14) placing third in the 50 free, fourth in the 200 fly, fifth in the 100 fly, seventh in the 100 free and 10th in the 200 free. Noree Hammerstrom (12) placed second in the 100 fly and seventh in the 50 back. Nathan Ainslie (13) placed fifth in the 1,500 free, fifth in the 200 breast, sixth in the 100 breast, ninth in the 400 IM and 10th in the 800 free. MaryAnne Ainslie (8) placed sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free. Stingrays are coached by Daniel and Tracy Ainslie.

