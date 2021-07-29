Area swim teams fare well at state long course meet

Black Hills area competitive youth swimmers and their teams earned several top honors at South Dakota State A Long Course Swimming Championships this past weekend in Brookings.
Black Hills area swim teams — Deadwood-Lead 76ers, Spearfish’s Black Hills GOLD, Sturgis Stingrays, Rapid City Racers and Greater Ellsworth Rapid City Area Swim Team (GREAT) — produced state swimmer standouts representing the region very well.
In a field of 20 competing teams, Black Hills area teams placed as follows in overall team score rankings: GREAT - sixth; Racers - eighth; 76ers - 11th; Stringrays - 12th and Black Hills GOLD - 15th. Additionally, Rapid City area teams captured first place (Racers) and second place (GREAT) in team rankings for the most prestigious Percentage (points per race) Award.
D-L 76ers’ Maeve Campbell (13), GREAT’s Hunter Johnson (14) and Charlie Ashton (12), and Stringrays’ Keegan Jones (14) have qualified for USA Swimming’s Zone Championships (14 & under) to be held in Chicago next month.
Rapid City Racers
The Rapid City Racers swim team won the Percentage Award. This is the second consecutive Percentage Award title, having won the 13-over Short Course Championships in February.
Competing for the Racers were Abigail Anker, Jordan Cagle, Abby Coffey, Aidan Evans, Miles Johnson (first place High Point 17-19 boys), Amy Kruger, Alina Levine, Matt Millies, Ashley Peterson, Izzy Renaud (fifth place High Point 9-10 girls), Marissa Renaud, Nathan Schryver (first place High Point 8 & Under boys) and Jenna Ude. Racers are coached by Dean Hawks.
Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Swim Team (GREAT)
GREAT swimmers earned several state titles, including Gracin Larson (16) in the 200 back, Hunter Johnson (14) in the 100 and 200 back and Kate Strain (10) in the 50 and 100 fly, 50 and 100 breast and 200m IM. The regularity of top finishes earned GREAT second-place honors in the SD State Percentage Award and sixth place in a field of 20 teams in the State Team Scores rankings (GREAT was first amongst Black Hills teams). Every single member of GREAT’s 18 competitors medaled (top 8 finisher) in at least one event. GREAT is coached by Duncan Olney.
Deadwood-Lead 76ers
The 76ers arrived in Brookings lean in swimmers but firing on all cylinders. The team and local community are really proud of their swimmers. All swimmers had individual success stories. Noah Key (7) was a top-5 8 & under age group finisher in all his races, including a first-place finish in the 50-meter butterfly. He was also awarded the third place Highpoint for overall points in his age group.
Maeve Campbell (13) placed in fourth or better in all seven of her events and as a result earned third place Highpoint honors for her age group. Jocelyn Dirksen (15) medaled (top 8) in several events to include a 1first-place finish in the 200 butterfly. The D-L 76ers are a small spirited team working really hard to stay competitive against the much larger swim clubs. Their efforts paid off in Brookings and it was exciting to see them show their peers how talented they are. The 76ers are coached by Sarah Dirksen.
Spearfish’s Black Hills GOLD
Black Hills GOLD’s 13-over swimmers had some great time drops in distance events. Ethan Van Tassle dropped 26 seconds in the 1,500 freestyle, 18 seconds in the 800 free and nine seconds in the 400 free. Paul Wherung dropped 21 seconds in the 1,500 and 28 seconds in the 400. Top 16 finishes for BH GOLD’s 13-over included Ethan Van Tassel, seventh in the 1,500 free, 16th in the 50 free, 13th in the 800 free; Sam Gifford, 16th in the 100 backstroke; Paul Wherung, eighth in the 1,500 free, ninth in the 400 IM; Jordan Jolley, ninth in the 400 IM, 14th in the 100 free and Owen Fauske, 14th in the 100 fly, ninth in the 200 breaststroke, 13th in the 50 free and 16th in the 100 breast.
For Black Hills GOLD’s 12-unders, Connor Aalbu placed in six of his seven events. Top 16 finishes for 12-unders included Ali Dagit, fourth in the 100 breast and 15th in the 100 free and Connor Aalbu, 11th in the 200 free, ninth in the 200 IM, sixth in the 100 breast, ninth in the 400 free, sixth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 50 breast. Black Hills GOLD is coached by Brenda Hendricks.
Sturgis Stingrays
The Sturgis Stingrays made tremendous progress participating in their third ever long course state championship. Each Stringrays athlete achieved personal record times in every event. Highlights included Keegan Jones (14) placing third in the 50 free, fourth in the 200 fly, fifth in the 100 fly, seventh in the 100 free and 10th in the 200 free. Noree Hammerstrom (12) placed second in the 100 fly and seventh in the 50 back. Nathan Ainslie (13) placed fifth in the 1,500 free, fifth in the 200 breast, sixth in the 100 breast, ninth in the 400 IM and 10th in the 800 free. MaryAnne Ainslie (8) placed sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free. Stingrays are coached by Daniel and Tracy Ainslie.