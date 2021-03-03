 Skip to main content
Area swimmers fare well at state short course championships
YOUTH SWIMMING

GREAT swimmers

The GREAT Swim Club girls' 13-14 year old 200-medley relay team finished fourth in the State 13-14 Short Course Championships last weekend in Sioux Falls. Team members include Grace Dawson, Mya Nishimura, Kiera Pineiro and Olivia Johnson.

 Courtesy photo

South Dakota’s 2021 Short Course Swimming Championships for boys and girls ages 13-18 was in Sioux Falls Feb. 26-28 at the MIDCO Aquatic Center, and the competitive age group teams and their respective swimmers from across the Black Hills had strong showings.

Rapid City’s GREAT Swim Club placed sixth overall, while Rapid City Racers placed eighth. The Sturgis Stingrays were ninth, followed by the Deadwood-Lead 76ers in 11th, just ahead of Spearfish’s Black Hills Gold team at 12th. Fall River Swim Team was 17th.

For the points per race ranking, Rapid City Racers came in first place state wide and GREAT was fifth. The Sturgis Stingrays and Black Hills Gold also received top 10 rankings in this most prestigious category.

Individually in the girls' 13-14 age group, the 76ers Maeve Campbell earned the third place high point award, while the Racer’s Marissa Reanaud was sixth, GREAT’s Grace Dawson in seventh and Ashley Peterson of the Racers was 10th. High point is the overall age group award taking into account all individual event results.

In boys' 13-14 age group, GREAT’s Hunter Johnson finished fifth in the high point, while in the boys' 15-18 age group, the Racers' Miles Johnson finished in second place. In the girls'  15-18 division, GREAT's Gracin Larsen earned ninth place high point.

Larsen and Jaden Matkins of GREAT, and Johnson of RCR have qualified and will compete in National USA Swimming championships later this month.

Area swim teams had some strong relay team finishes as well. GREAT’s 15-18 boys' team (Cole Kinkart, Noah Tish, Ben Tish and Elijah Dawson), Stingrays’ 13-14 boys' team (Gaven Petrick, Owen Hale, Avery and Keegan Jones) and GREAT’s 13-14 girls' team (Grace Dawson, Mya Nishimura, Kiera Pineiro and Olivia Johnson) their fourth-place state finish in the 200 yard medley relay.

