Armed robbery suspects sought

Rapid City Police were dispatched to 1624 E. Saint Patrick Street for a report of an armed robbery on March 18 at about 11:40 p.m.

On arrival, police made contact with employees of the Market Square Casino who stated that two unknown males wearing bandanas had entered the casino.

One brandished a handgun, and they both demanded money. The employees complied, and the two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with any information about this robbery, or the identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 394-4134. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ along with the information to 847411.

