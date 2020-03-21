Armstrong announces candidacy for Ward 5 City Council

Laura Armstrong submitted her petitions to run for a second term for Ward 5 City Council in the June 2 municipal election.

Armstrong said that the past three years has been a tremendous educational experience and that she is ready to continue listening, learning and leading in the community. Since 2017, she and her ward mate Darla Drew, have remained in close contact with their constituents, by holding biannual forums as well as providing several town hall meetings. The purpose of the town halls is to remain open and available to the residents of Ward 5.

In going door to door for petition signatures, Armstrong says that her constituents emphasized infrastructure, affordable housing and public safety as their top priorities.

Armstrong is a speech language pathologist who has lived in Rapid City for more than 24 years. She is the owner of Black Hills Speech Pathology and does contract work for the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center.

In the past, Armstrong has also provided speech therapy services for the Rapid City Area Schools, Rapid City Regional Hospital, Birth to Three Connections and Black Hills Works. Prior to becoming a speech pathologist, she worked in the legal field and in the corporate sector as an executive administrator for Green Tree Financial.