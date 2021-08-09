 Skip to main content
Arrests and citations at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tracking with last year's numbers
Geody VanDewater

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater walks along Main Street Friday in Sturgis during the opening ceremony parade.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Arrests and citations during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are tracking on par with last year's stats, though there have been 32 fewer citations issues for possession of drug paraphernalia than last year at this time.

That's according to the Sturgis Police Department's daily tally of calls and violations, which is updated daily during the rally.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the number of arrests and citations are about average so far.

"We're using a lot of resources to look at our open containers," VanDewater said Monday.

"I haven't had a chance to go out and see the visual traffic. Some of the numbers on the DUI's are and parking citations are up. Overall it's a pretty good crowd, knock on wood."

So far, 27 people have been issued a citation for driving while intoxicated, which is more than last year at this time.

A total of 39 illegal parking citations have been issued since Saturday, which is up by 11 citations from last year.

"It seems like overall, everyone is in a good mood," VanDewater said.

