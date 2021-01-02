Arrests made in Christmas Eve robbery, homicide

One man was arrested and charged with murder Saturday while two men and a woman are accused of aiding and abetting a robbery related to the fatal shooting in Rapid City on Christmas Eve.
Elias Richard, a 21-year-old from Springfield, was charged Dec. 31 with the second-degree murder of Vernall Marshall, a 31-year-old from Rapid City, court records show. However he wasn’t arrested until law enforcement found him on Jan. 2.
The shooting appears to be linked to a robbery because the three other people — all charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery — were arrested “for offenses related to the incident,” according to court records and a Facebook post from the police department.
Masheka Barnett, 42; Kaleb Lukkes, 20; and Clint Marshall, 19; are facing the robbery charges. Barnett and Lukkes are from Rapid City while Marshall is from Sioux Falls.
If Richard is convicted of second-degree murder he faces a mandatory punishment of life in prison without the chance of parole. The others face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Richard was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Saturday afternoon and is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to the jail website. He’s on parole for eluding and grand theft convictions, and will likely be scheduled for an initial appearance at 10 a.m. on Monday
The three others were arrested Dec. 29 and are being held on $300,000 surety bonds, the jail website says. They already had their initial appearances and now face a grand jury or preliminary hearing that will determine whether there is probable cause to continue their cases.
Barnett is on parole for drug convictions while Lukkes is on federal supervised release for a bank fraud conspiracy he committed with his mother.
The investigation began after someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 to report they were hearing gunshots on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue, Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the street who had been shot.
Marshall had multiple bullet wounds to his upper body, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Officers began providing aid but Marshall later died at the hospital, Hedrick said.
Marshall was the 12th victim of a criminal homicide in 2020 in Rapid City; nine of the victims were killed since August and at least one other death is being investigated as a possible homicide.
The 12 homicides doubled the six that occurred in 2019 and beat the previous recent high of nine homicides in 2015, according to data from the police department. Homicides have fluctuated between two and 12 between 2012 and 2020.
The recent arrests were made with the help of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, the Facebook post says. The investigation is ongoing.
