Arrests made in Christmas Eve robbery, homicide

The three others were arrested Dec. 29 and are being held on $300,000 surety bonds, the jail website says. They already had their initial appearances and now face a grand jury or preliminary hearing that will determine whether there is probable cause to continue their cases.

Barnett is on parole for drug convictions while Lukkes is on federal supervised release for a bank fraud conspiracy he committed with his mother.

The investigation began after someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 to report they were hearing gunshots on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue, Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video. Officers arrived and found a man lying in the street who had been shot.

Marshall had multiple bullet wounds to his upper body, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. ​Officers began providing aid but Marshall later died at the hospital, Hedrick said.

Marshall was the 12th victim of a criminal homicide in 2020 in Rapid City; nine of the victims were killed since August and at least one other death is being investigated as a possible homicide.​