Arson suspect found inside burning home in Box Elder

On Friday at approximately 11 a.m., officers from the Box Elder Police Department along with Deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) were dispatched to the 600 block of Box Elder Rd. West for a suspect who had cut off his electronic ankle monitor as he was on furlough from the Pennington County Jail.

The man, identified as Robert Verner of Box Elder, was not located at that time; however, the ankle monitor was found and returned to the PCSO.

At about 5 p.m., Verner's longtime girlfriend called the Emergency Services Communications Center (ESCC) stating that since that morning, Verner had assaulted her, popped two of her vehicle tires, set her friend’s car on fire and was currently inside their house.

Verner reportedly threatened that should law enforcement arrive he would set the house on fire as well. Due to the significant number of previous encounters with law enforcement officers also believed he might be in possession of a firearm.

Officers arrived on scene at 5:21 pm, contacted the reporting person who confirmed her previous statements, and gave permission for law enforcement to enter her house. As officers surrounded the house, they attempted to call out for Verner to exit the home, but they received no response. At this time officers could smell the strong and distinct odor of gasoline emanating from the home. Firefighters were immediately requested as officers started to back away.

At about 5:40 p.m., flames were seen coming out from under the side door on the east side of the residence. Within a few minutes the house was fully engulfed. Officers attempted to make entry only to find both the front and side doors were barricaded. The heavy smoke made seeing through windows impossible and officers had to step away and allow the fire department to work.

Once the fire was put out a thorough search of the home was conducted. Verner was ultimately located, at around 8:15 p.m., wrapped in plastic sitting in water in the crawl space under the home. He was taken into custody and treated for hypothermia on scene. Robert was then transported by ambulance to Monument Health for an evaluation. Red Cross was called, and they aided Verner’s significant other.

Verner is being charged with one count of Arson in the 1st degree, one count of Simple Assault Domestic Violence, and two counts of Intentional Damage to Private Property.

Arson in the 1st degree is a class two Felony which carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 fine. Simple Assault Domestic Violence is a class one misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and/or $2,000 fine. Intentional Damage to Private Property classes is based on value of damage; in this case starting the car fire is a class 5 Felony which carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 fine; and popping the car tires is a class 1 Misdemeanor.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0