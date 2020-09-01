Art auction to benefit local COVID-19 patients

Funds from the art auction will help purchase food and supplies for Meals for Relatives COVID-19 Rapid City Community Response. The program was launched in response to the heavy toll COVID-19 is taking on Native American individuals and families. The program’s goal is to provide homemade hot meals for people diagnosed with COVID-19 – ideally for the 14 days of quarantine recommended by the CDC, founder Natalie Stites Means said.

Volunteer drivers provide no-contact delivery, and more drivers are needed to drop off meals and supplies. Beyond food, the aid program distributes items to help individuals protect their health, such as masks, cedar for making tea, medicine and smudging, and two weeks’ worth of bleach and spray bottles. The goal is to equip people with items they can use to rid their homes of the virus, Means said.

Donations are welcome. The most-needed items right now include personal protective equipment, masks, hand sanitizer, zinc, gas cards, kids’ toys, thermometers, vitamins C and D, pulse oximeters, baby supplies, toilet paper, herbal medicines, essential oils, humidifiers and diffusers, Means said.