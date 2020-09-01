Art auction to benefit local COVID-19 patients

Black Hills area artists’ work is up for auction this week to benefit local COVID-19 patients.
The Cave Collective in Rapid City is hosting a Meals For Relatives Fundraiser Art Auction, which features 18 pieces of art by 11 regional artists including muralist Focus Smith, GallerySix13 co-owner Jay Pond, Mark Zimmerman, Joe Pulliam and Brian James Hoffman.
Bidding will be open through noon Saturday at https://m.charityauctionstoday.com/m/auctions/14040.
Dexter Carman, executive director of The Cave Collective, said he hopes to raise $1,500 to support Meals for Relatives COVID-19 Rapid City Community Response.
“This auction is one way the organization hopes to better the community through art,” Carman said. “We have paintings, jewelry, clothing, murals on canvas – all different mediums at every price point.”
Carman said The Cave Collective will host more fundraiser auctions, concerts and small events in the future to entertain and support the community.
“This is a pivot in strategy for The Cave Collective. … We are not going to be able to reopen in a physical location (to host concerts and events) for the foreseeable future, so we are actively looking to find ways to improve our community,” Carman said. “We’re always open to looking to work with outside groups. We’d love to hear from them.”
Funds from the art auction will help purchase food and supplies for Meals for Relatives COVID-19 Rapid City Community Response. The program was launched in response to the heavy toll COVID-19 is taking on Native American individuals and families. The program’s goal is to provide homemade hot meals for people diagnosed with COVID-19 – ideally for the 14 days of quarantine recommended by the CDC, founder Natalie Stites Means said.
Volunteer drivers provide no-contact delivery, and more drivers are needed to drop off meals and supplies. Beyond food, the aid program distributes items to help individuals protect their health, such as masks, cedar for making tea, medicine and smudging, and two weeks’ worth of bleach and spray bottles. The goal is to equip people with items they can use to rid their homes of the virus, Means said.
Donations are welcome. The most-needed items right now include personal protective equipment, masks, hand sanitizer, zinc, gas cards, kids’ toys, thermometers, vitamins C and D, pulse oximeters, baby supplies, toilet paper, herbal medicines, essential oils, humidifiers and diffusers, Means said.
She said the need and demand for the Meals program has increased in Rapid City as COVID-19 numbers rise. The program is feeding about 20 more people in Rapid City just this week, she said. The Meals For Relatives program also recently expanded in Box Elder and added volunteers and meal deliveries there.
For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation to Meals For Relatives, contact Means at hesapavoterinitiative@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!