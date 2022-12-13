Art by kids, for kids: Auction to fund General Beadle after-school clubs

General Beadle Elementary School tapped the talent in its own classrooms for a unique holiday season fundraiser. Through Thursday, the work of hundreds of young artists is being auctioned online. Proceeds will support after-school clubs for General Beadle students.

More than 200 items can be viewed and are being auctioned at https://givebutter.com/c/EmNO0N/auction. There are pieces of framed fine art by the late Black Hills artist Richard Dubois as well as Native American art and art donated by General Beadle staff.

The majority of the art being auctioned was made by General Beadle Elementary School students. The young artists in kindergarten through fifth grade depicted a gamut of themes such as nature, cats, butterflies, rainbows, space, sunsets, a taco, Baby Yoda and Christmas spirit. The suggested bid for the students’ art is $10 per piece.

“The money raised will go towards starting after-school clubs for our students. We want to develop their natural talents and grow their interests in positive activities that could very well lead to careers,” said Dr. Johanna Sailor, principal of General Beadle Elementary School. “Clubs we would like to offer (include) flute, drums, archery, Lego (and) chess. … We have students in fifth grade that want a book club.”

Although General Beadle has had an after-school music club, the school has about 450 students and Sailor wants to offer more clubs that meet a wide variety of interests. The school has a fundraising goal of $15,000, and money raised by the art auction will be invested in purchasing items such as drums, archery equipment and other materials students can use in the clubs, Sailor said.

“There’s all these great opportunities where we could expose students to different trades and opportunities to be engaged in their education. It’s never too early to start exposing students to (career possibilities),” Sailor said.

Sailor plans to begin introducing new after-school clubs in January.

“We have an after-school program and they do great activities, but we’re looking to do something different,” said Sailor, noting that clubs will encourage students to pick an activity they’re passionate about.

“They have that connection to school and learning that’s outside the (learning) we do all the time,” Sailor said.

Third-grade teacher Jonni Hertel suggested the idea of an art auction, and Sailor said the school’s teacher leadership team enthusiastically supported it. So did the students, who each created a piece of art they donated to the auction. Some students made additional art outside of school they donated as well, Sailor said.

“Jonni wanted to provide opportunities for students to express themselves in their artwork and also they could donate art to the (school) and we could use it as a fundraiser,” Sailor said.

“The kids light up,” Sailor said. “You’re creating this masterpiece and you’re donating it to your school so we can have something really awesome. We’re really trying to make sure the kids know they’re important and it’s a benefit to all of us at General Beadle.”

Through a bit of serendipity, Dahl Arts Center contacted General Beadle to offer its Teaching Artist Program just as the art auction idea was taking shape. Guest artist Susan Stoddart taught three classes with students.

“It was just perfect. We had her come and work with grades three through five. (Dahl) provided the canvases and watercolor paint,” Sailor said.

Fifth-grader Sophia Seid is among the students who contributed watercolor paintings to the art auction. She painted clouds and said she is excited to be part of the art auction.

“It’s fun and I get to see people happy,” she said.

The art auction began Nov. 17 with an in-person event for students’ families and the community. All the art was on display labeled with each artist’s name, the medium used and the name of the artwork. General Beadle raised $2,192 toward its $15,000 goal. Sailor said students were especially excited when their creations were purchased by someone other than their own parents.

Sailor said the art auction gives students “an authentic experience where they can see their talents have value to others.”

“While raising funds is important to foster our students' talents and interests, having all students create something that is entirely their own -- and have others appreciate and even purchase something they created -- is where the real value is for this event,” she said.

Sailor is grateful for the support the school’s first art auction is receiving, and she plans to make it an annual event.

“It got everybody on board right away. It’s phenomenal (to see) the excitement from our families and our community and our staff,” Sailor said.

“We’re fortunate to have so many community partners that wanted to invest in us. We have amazing kids here that just embraced this, and I can’t celebrate them enough. They truly are remarkable,” Sailor said.