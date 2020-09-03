Artist invites public to watch murals in progress in downtown Rapid City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muralist and graffiti artist Derek “Focus” Smith calls the streets of Rapid City his art gallery. Fresh off a gun safety mural project in Art Alley, Smith invites the public to watch him create a new installation at 406 5th Street.

This mural is self-funded art that Smith hopes will generate good feelings, spark questions and help unify Rapid City.

“The theme is celebrating indigenous culture and highlighting the creative side of it. I wanted to do it to help to add more variety to the culture around Raid City, and introduce it because as of now, there’s not much of a muralist culture. I wanted to refresh the culture of Rapid City a bit,” he said.

Smith invited muralist Robyn Frances of Denver, who is known as “Grow Love" of growlovewalls.org, to join him. Grow Love is installing another mural on the side of a historic building at 412 5th Street.

The wall for the murals is provided by Native arts organization Racing Magpie, co-owner/director Peter Strong said. Smith’s and Grow Love’s murals will join one created in 2018 by Micheal Two Bulls, an Oglala Lakota musician and artist, and Bryan Parker, a Muscogee/Choctaw/Apache artist.