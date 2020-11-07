As Cook thrives, Vikings turn to run game

The nutritional value is unmistakable, as long as they're controlling the ball and scoring points. That's the way they tried to win with Cook's predecessor, too. Peterson, coincidentally, will be in Minnesota on Sunday with his latest team, the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings (2-5) have a lot of catchup to do.

They blew double-digit second-half leads and lost be one point to Tennessee and Seattle. They were also no-shows in one-sided defeats to Green Bay, Indianapolis and Atlanta. Their performance against Detroit (3-4) will reveal a lot about whether they're truly a darkhorse contender for the expanded playoffs or better off refocusing on the future.

That summary might sound familiar to the Lions, who were unsure if quarterback Matthew Stafford would be available after placing him this week on the COVID-19 reserve list.

"We're doing some things really well," coach Matt Patricia said. "We just have to learn how to finish better. I think that's true all the way across the board."

BACKUP PLAN