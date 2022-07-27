As hosts of Legion state tournament, Hardhats hope playing at home pays off

Rapid City Post 22 spent its Saturday evening practice conducting simulations of live games, with pitchers throwing hard and batters taking full swings, against the backdrop of a setting sun dipping below Fitzgerald Stadium and a mid-80s temperature with a cool breeze swirling through the ballpark.

They’re the kind of conditions the Hardhats will enjoy this week, because in addition to being free from having to book hotel rooms, coordinate team bus schedules and pack up equipment, they’re playing the role of host for the 2022 installment of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament.

“It’s at home. That’s a big deal,” head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Our fans get to watch the games. We get to sleep in our own beds and play in this gorgeous ballpark.”

The Fitz, also named Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark, will be the site of the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Central Plains Regional Tournament next week as well, with the Hardhats receiving an automatic bid, but before they begin to think about that, this week’s task is still at hand.

Post 22 (36-23 overall, 18-3 in South Dakota) is a perennial title contender, last winning the state championship in 2020, the 43rd time it’s done so, but hosting it this year has created a new challenge. By receiving an automatic bid to the state tournament due to its hosting duties, the Hardhats didn’t need a play-in series to get in like the rest of the field, giving them 11 days off between their regular season finale and their first tournament game Wednesday.

That’s why Torve has been holding full-speed practices with live-game scenarios.

“We wanted pitchers to face hitters and hitters to face pitchers, and face some live bullets, so we did that,” he said. “Eleven days off is odd, but that’s the hand we’re dealt and we’re going to deal with it, and we’re going to come out on Wednesday ready to go.”

These style practices are designed to help the team work on their mechanics in all facets of the game, Torve said, but the layoff has also given certain players time to heal from injuries. While Peyton Tipton will exclusively pitch and Hayden Holec is questionable due to their injuries, the rest of the team is healthy.

Catcher Jacob Solano gave a scare on the final weekend of regular-season games, taking a ball to a knuckle on his right hand that caused him to miss time behind the plate. A subsequent X-ray, however, was negative, and he’s set to play this week.

The Post 22 offense this season can be defined by the domino effect, where stringing together hits and moving the line has been a crucial part of scoring runs.

“We’re a pretty contagious team, so when one guy gets a hit it seems like all of us get up and hit, and the same with our fielding,” Solano said. “We’re a contagious team and we’re tight-knit, so we build off each other.”

Keeping that up will provide a challenge at the state tournament, where winning it will take five victories in five days. Torve said it’ll be important for his squad to stay focused at the plate and turn in strong at-bats, even if they don’t all result in getting on base.

“Guys can tell when you’re battling up there; you’re battling and fighting and fouling off a few pitches,” he said. “Even if you strike out or you ground out or flyout, people know when you’re putting in a competitive at-bat, and competitive at-bats are contagious.”

Focus will also play a factor in the field, Solano said, where staying mentally tough will be key.

“One lapse in focus can be the difference in a ballgame,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re talking in the infield, a lot of times communication will keep all of us focused, and just going through every situation in your head, pre-pitch thinking and all that.”

The Hardhats have had their inconsistencies on the mound this year, but strong outings from their starting rotation and bullpen have been linked to high strike percentages and short innings. Torve said his hurlers will need to throw well-placed strikes and keep their pitch counts low.

“Having 10-11 pitch innings is huge, because with the pitch count and it being a five-day tournament, you need to be efficient with your pitches,” he said. “Not just strikes, but quality strikes.”

Palmer Jacobs, Post 22’s No. 1 pitcher this season, said the 11-day layoff has given the staff time to practice and calibrate the strike zone.

“I think it’s going to be, as it has been all year, just getting that first-pitch strike,” he said. “After the Gopher (Classic) and having some problems pitching, that with the scrimmages we’ve had and the bullpens we’ve had this week, we’re going to be there. We’ll be alright.”

When faced with the inevitable adversity on the mound and in jams, Jacobs said staying in tempo will be key to getting back in the dugout.

“I think it’s going to start with not letting the bases get loaded in the first place,” he said. “Walks or going to happen, hit-by-pitches are going to happen, you’re going to give up the little bloop singles, that’s all going to happen, but if we can minimize that and do it whenever we don’t have runners in scoring position, then we’ll be just fine.”

The Hardhats face No. 7 Harrisburg (17-15 overall, 11-7 in South Dakota) in the first round of the eight-team, double elimination format. A win for them and a win for Rapid City Post 320, or losses by each, would pit the rival teams against each other Thursday.

Torve admitted he doesn’t know much about the Tigers and what they bring, but said it doesn't matter as long as his team plays the way they know how to.

“It depends on what we roll out there. We can beat any team in the state when we play well, and I think probably every team in the state can beat us if we don’t,” he said. “Basically, we just have to play Post 22 baseball and we’ll be fine.”

First pitch between the Hardhats and Tigers is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday.