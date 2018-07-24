PIERRE | As South Dakota voters prepare to decide whether to raise tobacco tax rates in November, state government has already started to reduce spending through a new digital stamping program for collecting tobacco taxes, according to a South Dakota official.
The contract should be more efficient for distributors and the government, state Revenue Secretary Andy Gerlach said Monday. The agreement calls for Meyercord Revenue to provide direct-to-distributor service when possible.
State government collected $57,967,713 in tobacco taxes from all sources in fiscal 2016, including more than $39.4 million in taxes through cigarette stamps. The total amount dropped by about $1 million in fiscal 2017 to $56,809,149. The total dropped further yet in fiscal 2018 to $54,157,663.
South Dakota became fifth in the nation to offer the digital tax for tobacco since 2017, joining Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky and Montana.
“We are thrilled to welcome these new states to the DTD platform,” Meyercord Revenue President Alex Finkel said in a statement. "Through the use of the DTD platform, our state government customers will reduce costs and resources needed to manage distributor stamp orders.”
The Virginia company also provides digital service to eight other states: California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington. The contract for the digital tax comes as a proposal to increase tobacco taxes faces South Dakota voters this fall.
One dollar of state tax would be added to a pack of 20 cigarettes. The current rate is $1.53 per pack.
The tax on other tobacco products such as cigars and smokeless would rise to 55 percent of wholesale price. The current tax is 35 percent.
The proposal’s sponsor, Rep. Mark Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, wants $20 million of the revenue to be dedicated to a tuition reduction and workforce-training fund for technical institutes in South Dakota.
The increases would take effect July 1, 2019, making the revenue part of the 2020 fiscal number.
State laws already required the first $30 million of tobacco taxes to be deposited in state government’s general fund and the next $5 million of tobacco taxes to be used for the tobacco prevention and reduction trust fund.
South Dakota can expect to receive an estimated $58,981,430 in fiscal 2020 if the tax increase doesn’t pass, according to a July 2 fiscal impact statement signed by Jason Hancock, executive director for the state Legislative Research Council.
If voters approve the increases, the new rates would generate $83,923,972, according to Hancock. He said that reflects a reduction of 16.4 percent in smoking related to the tax increases.
Currently there are four institutes that would receive the Mickelson money. Local public school districts operate them. They are Mitchell Technical Institute at Mitchell, Lake Area Technical Institute at Watertown, Western Dakota Technical Institute at Rapid City and Southeast Technical Institute at Sioux Falls.
State governments using Meyercord’s approach can streamline and protect delivery of state-approved tax stamps to authorized purchasers, according to Finkel. He said online service reduces responsibilities on state agencies such as administration and costs.
Under the traditional approach Meyercord Revenue shipped stamps in bulk to states for disbursement to wholesalers. Providing digital service directly to distributors instead meant state governments have fewer duties.
Meyercord Revenue is the national leader in providing excise tax stamps, serving 46 states and more than 160 cities and Native American tribal governments.
Secretary Gerlach said 33 tobacco distributors were licensed in South Dakota. “Our records show 21 of them have purchased tobacco tax stamps since we implemented the direct-to-distributor system on May 1,” he said.
Meyercord was the only vendor providing traditional tobacco-tax stamps to state government “for many years,” according to Gerlach.
“Prior to this contract, the purchase of tobacco tax stamps has been accomplished through a purchase order by bid as directed by (the state office of) Procurement Management,” he said. “Meyercord has been the lowest bidder who could meet required specifications.”
Harry Shipps, a spokesman for Meyercord Revenue’s corporate parent SICPA, said Meyercord provides tax stamps to five of the six states that border South Dakota.
He said North Dakota doesn’t currently stamp cigarettes. Meyercord Revenue began supplying South Dakota with tax stamps in 1994, according to Shipps.