Asa Hood, Dayler Segrist fall in semis as Stevens finishes 4th at State

After the Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team lost their top player for the season due to an injury, their lineup needed some adjustments.

Senior Asa Hood stepped up to fill the role of their No. 1, but he needed a new doubles partner after he and Sam Mortimer were expected to serve as the top doubles pair, but Mortimer broke his arm.

Head coach Jason Olson decided to throw freshman Dayler Segrist into the spot.

“Dayler didn’t expect to be a top doubles player, he was going to play No. 3 doubles, then when Sam got hurt I switched it up because I didn’t want to move all the teams,” Olson said. “But Dayler’s done such a great job. He’s gotten so much experience playing No. 1 doubles when he was never expected to play No. 1 doubles.”

The two spent most of the regular season playing together, compiling a 9-4 record and entering the Class AA State Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Following a first-round bye, they beat Aberdeen Central’s Gabe Goetz and Ian Ahlberg 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals Thursday to become the only two Raiders to remain in a championship bracket after Day 1.

Hood and Segrist then had the tough task of facing top-seeded Gage Gohl and Rocky McKenzie of Sioux Falls Lincoln, two players who were both coming off singles state championships in Flights 1 and 2, respectively, which they won earlier in the day.

They fell swiftly, 6-1, 6-0, on Court 1 at Sioux Park.

“We tried to play as smart as we possibly could, changing up styles constantly, but still they’re two guys who just won state singles titles,” Hood said. “They’re really good, so no hard feelings about that.”

With a second straight day of challenging conditions, temperatures in the 40s and winds 20-30 mph, players had more opportunities to adjust their games and learn from Thursday’s opening-round matches. Northwest winds blowing over the Sioux Park courts, which are oriented north-south, gave each side of the net a different challenge.

“We tried to play smart with the wind,” Hood said. “When the wind is to your back you’re hitting light, when the wind’s in your face you’re hitting a lot harder. When you throw up a lob, knowing what the wind is doing. Stuff like that.”

Against two of the best players in South Dakota, Hood and Segrist had a few strategies to try and gain an edge, including deciding to both set up on the baseline on the serves and returns to counteract Gohl and McKenzie’s net play.

“They were killing us with their volleys, so we were trying to lob them and then approach the net, see if we could play their own game and beat them,” Segrist said. “It was just thinking about it on the roll. They gave a different formation, so we had to figure out a way to come up and adjust to it.”

Hood and Segrist dropped the first three games of the match before getting on the board with a swinging cross-court volley from Hood. They put the pressure on Gohl and McKenzie in the next game by forcing deuce, but the Patriots duo held on and never dropped another game.

“It was fun to play, fun to think a lot, because they’re not a team you can just go bash the ball against,” Hood said. “You really have to think about it, so it was a lot of fun.”

Stevens finished the tournament in fourth place among 12 schools, tallying 236.5 points. Lincoln grabbed its eighth straight state championship with 539.5 points, winning four individual titles. Sioux Falls Washington ended as runner-up (522) with four individual titles, and O’Gorman came in third (402) with one titlist. The top three teams accounted for more than 53% of the total points available.

Hood and Segrist were bumped to the third-place match of their flight, where they lost 10-3 to Alexander Lupu and Alex Mohama of O’Gorman. The Raiders No. 2 doubles team of Nick Paikos, who replaced the injured Nolan Rehorst, and Tristan Eizinger fell 10-5 in the fifth-place semifinals to Maverik Ragon and Brayden Rausch of Harrisburg, while their No. 3 doubles team of Max Phares and Tommy Nehring won their fifth-place semifinal match 10-2 over Aberdeen Central’s Sekou Gogue and Michael Frohlin before dropping their fifth-place title match 10-2 to Watertown’s Jadon Lindner and Zander Binde.

Hood, as well as Segrist and Nehring, also had third-places matches in singles they played to start the day. Hood lost 10-5 to Lupu in Flight 1, Segrist fell 10-6 to O’Gorman's Liam Sarmiento in Flight 4 and Nehring was beaten 10-3 by Samuel Hayden of O’Gorman 10-3 in Flight 6.

Phares managed to grab Stevens’ only victory of Day 2, needing a marathon tiebreaker to beat Brandon Valley’s Henry Wright 10-9(10) to claim fifth place in Flight 5.

Rehorst, battling a season-long shoulder injury and an ankle injury he suffered during a match Thursday, lost 10-1 to Watertown’s Curtis Sneden in the Flight 2 fifth-place match.

Completed brackets can be found below.

