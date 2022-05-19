Asa Hood, Dayler Segrist into state doubles semis as Stevens has tough Day 1

Rapid City Stevens’ hopes at an individual state champion this season now rest with its No. 1 doubles team.

After cruising through the first set, Asa Hood and Dayler Segrist found themselves down 4-5 in the second and serving to stay in the frame. Not only did they hold to level it 5-5, but they followed it up with a service break before clinching the match with another hold to beat Aberdeen Central’s Gabe Goetz and Ian Ahlberg 6-1, 7-5 at Sioux Park and advance to Friday’s semifinals at the Class AA state tennis tournament.

“It was mostly just being aggressive at the net, and not being scared to actually hit the ball, because a lot of people start tensing up with the match being close,” Hood said of closing out the match. “You don’t want to tense up. You’ve just got to still play big, hit volleys.”

With the victory, the duo became the only two Raiders to survive Day 1 and remain in the championship bracket after tournament officials decided to conduct the first three rounds of the singles draw instead of the scheduled two, while keeping doubles play to two rounds, due to Friday’s expected weather.

Three of the Raiders’ singles players fell in the semifinals, while their other three bowed out in the quarterfinals. Their other two doubles teams lost in the quarterfinals.

“We almost always have kids who are the top three or four seeds, maybe five or six, but we had an eight seed this year, which doesn’t happen, and that really hurt us,” head coach Jason Olson said. “We needed those guys to get those points.”

Stevens sits in fourth place in the team standings with 227.5 points entering the final day of the state tournament, trailing Sioux Falls Lincoln (390), Sioux Falls Washington (378) and O’Gorman (312). Rapid City Central, the other participating West River school, is in last place out of 12 teams with zero points after going 0 for 18 in matches.

“There was absolutely no way that we could compete with O’Gorman, Lincoln and Washington,” Olson said. “They’re just so much farther above the rest of the field, and it showed with where they’re at.”

Hood and Segrist will have their work cut out for them Friday as they’ll face top-seeded powerhouse Gage Gohl and Rocky McKenzie of Lincoln.

“We’ve just got to hit our volleys, and play smart,” Hood said. “Don’t just go in there and bash the ball. Play smart, try to win, don’t give up.”

Hood, a senior who has served as Stevens’ No. 1 all season after Sam Mortimer broke his arm, entered the Flight 1 singles draw as the No. 3 seed, giving him a first-round bye, and topped Brandon Valley’s Cole Murray 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals before falling to Washington’s Clayton Poppenga 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Segrist, the No. 4 seed in Flight 4, bested Brandon Valley’s Gibsen Eszlinger 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals before losing to No. 1 Chase Rima of Washington 6-1, 6-0 in the semis. Tommy Nehring, as the No. 5 seed in Flight 6, also reached the semifinals after scoring a 6-1, 3-6, 10-2 upset victory over No. 4 Zander Binde of Watertown, but was beaten 6-2, 6-0 by top-seeded Harold Mayer of Washington.

Nolan Rehorst, Tristan Eizinger and Max Phares were all eliminated in the quarterfinals at Flights 2, 3 and 5, respectively.

Rehorst, the No. 4 seed who banged up his ankle on top of an already bad shoulder, fell to No. 5 Tayven Badger of Brandon Valley 7-6, 6-4 in his first match of the day after getting a first-round bye, while Eizinger and Phares recorded first-round wins before getting beaten in the quarters.

Eizinger, the No. 8 seed, topped Charlie Grismer of Sioux Falls Jefferson 6-4, 6-2 before losing to No. 1 Drew Gohl of Lincoln 6-3, 6-1, and Phares, the No. 5 seed, bested Brookings’ James Park 6-2, 6-0 before falling to No. 4 Jadon Lindner of Watertown 7-6(6), 6-4.

After injuring his ankle, Rehorst was forced to withdraw from doubles, being substituted out for junior Nick Paikos, who teamed up with Eizinger and the duo cruised past Jaxon Jung and Triston Ducheneaux of Central 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. They then fell to Aberdeen Central’s Mitchell Hofer and Anderson Prehn 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Phares and Nehring, at No. 3 doubles, got past Central’s Hugh Knickrehm and Greyson Weston 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. After going down a set in their quarterfinal match against O’Gorman’s Liam Sarmiento and Joshua Brower, they had the chance to serve out the second set and force a 10-point third-set tiebreaker, up 5-4, but were broken. They forced a second-set tiebreaker after holding for 6-6, but lost the tiebreaker 7-4 for a 6-4, 7-6 defeat.

“Both of those were winnable doubles matches, we just didn’t quite get over the hump,” Olson said. “We didn’t get enough returns in, we gave away too many free points, but they kept competing and had great attitudes.”

In addition to Hood and Segrist’s semifinal, the Raiders will play three third-place matches and two fifth-place matches in singles, while their two remaining doubles teams will play fifth-place semifinal matches Friday.

“All those things hurt, but we still have a chance to finish (in the top four),” Olson said. “We have some things to do tomorrow. If we can get some third places and get some fifth places, those points will all matter.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.