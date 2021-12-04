Ashlee Beacom leads 3-point flurry in BHSU's win over Fort Lewis

SPEARFISH — Ashlee Beacom had seven 3-pointers to her name through the first six games of the 2021-22 season.

On Saturday afternoon, the Black Hills State senior nearly doubled that number, knocking down almost every shot she took from deep as she continually found open looks.

Beacom scored all of her game-high 18 points from beyond the arc, finishing 6-of-7 as the Yellow Jackets tallied 64% of their points on 3s in a 66-38 win over Fort Lewis in RMAC basketball action at the Donald E. Young Center.

“I didn’t really game plan for it,” said Beacom, a Sioux Falls native and O’Gorman alumna. “I’ve been working on my shot, my teammates passed the ball really well, there are a lot of other people who draw a lot of attention, so I guess I was just open and I had confidence.”

BHSU (4-4, 2-0) converted 14 of 26 attempts from the perimeter and finished 45% from the floor, scoring 34 points off turnovers and adding 22 second-chance points.

Beacom recorded the only double-digit scoring performance for the Yellow Jackets in 14 minutes on the court, while Megan Engesser and Danica Kocer notched nine points apiece, each pouring in a trio of 3s.

“Any time you can hit 14 3s, shoot above 50%, you’re going to have a lot of success,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “It started with our starters and just carried on through the team

Kelsey Sorenson paced Fort Lewis (1-7, 0-2) with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, and Alyssa Adams added nine. The Skyhawks went 3-of-19 on 3-pointers and 24% from the floor.

Beacom drilled three of her shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter as the Yellow Jackets picked up their first 15 points off 3s to take an 11-point lead. The Skyhawks started getting their offense going afterward and went on a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Haylee Weathersby (six points) gave Black Hills State its first points not on a 3-pointer by converting on two free throws 1:43 into the second quarter, and Morgan Hammerbeck’s lone bucket of the contest, a layup off a nice feed from Weathersby, served as its first field goal inside the arc with 4:20 to play in the half to put it up 23-19.

Winner native Kalla Bertram finished a 3-point play as the Yellow Jackets held a 29-24 advantage at halftime.

BHSU opened the second half on a 14-0 run off four 3s and was suddenly up 43-24 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

“Huge third quarter. We stayed out of foul trouble. First half we gambled a little bit too much, and that was one me,” Nore said. “I felt like in the third quarter we came out and defensively were a lot more solid, got our hands on some things, got the transition going.”

Kocer drilled back-to-back 3s later in the frame to extend her team’s lead to 22, up 49-27, with 4:54 remaining in the quarter. The Yellow Jackets hit two more 3s in the fourth to salt away the victory.

“We were moving the ball really well and setting a lot of screens for not just me, but anyone who was shooting well,” Beacom said. “Now that we know how we can play, we can do it every game.”

Black Hills State will play Colorado Mesa on Friday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

