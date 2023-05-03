A case against a Batesland man who was accused of aggravated assault with a knife, aggravated assault by strangulation and simple assault was dismissed on April 27.

John Yellow Hair, 24, was arrested on April 10 for allegedly assaulting a woman. Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus set Yellow Hair's bond at $5,000 cash only at his initial appearance on April 12.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing was held on April 27 and the case was dismissed without prejudice the same day, as was the no contact order prohibiting Yellow Hair from contacting the alleged victim.

The state chose to dismiss the case without prejudice in the "best interest of justice," according to the dismissal filed by Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Natalie Gronlund.

Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, it could be brought against Yellow Hair in the future. If a case is dismissed with prejudice, it cannot be tried at a later date.

Yellow Hair is still held at the Pennington County Jail on a DUI charge and a probation violation, but he is no longer held on the $5,000 bond set in the dismissed case.