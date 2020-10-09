Assisted living facility brings back hugs for family visits

Sometimes it takes a village to give a hug.

Using materials donated by local businesses, staff members at Edgewood Rapid City have built a hugging window. The 8-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide device allows residents there to safely embrace their visiting loved ones.

The assisted living facility has implemented strict protocols since the COVID-19 pandemic began and has not had any COVID-19 in its building, Executive Director Erin Andersen said Thursday.

“Every day you just thank God,” she said.

Residents and families were missing the ability to hug each other because of the need for social distancing.

“A daughter was here to celebrate her mom’s birthday and when they got done (visiting), she said this was the first time in years she wasn’t able to give her mom a hug for her birthday,” said Martha Pluth, Edgewood’s sales and public relations director.

Pluth said she’d seen a hugging window on the news and started doing research. She discovered that Keystone Hospice in Eagle, Idaho, had one, and that facility provided Pluth with the basic specifications for making one.