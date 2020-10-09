Assisted living facility brings back hugs for family visits

Sometimes it takes a village to give a hug.
Using materials donated by local businesses, staff members at Edgewood Rapid City have built a hugging window. The 8-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide device allows residents there to safely embrace their visiting loved ones.
The assisted living facility has implemented strict protocols since the COVID-19 pandemic began and has not had any COVID-19 in its building, Executive Director Erin Andersen said Thursday.
“Every day you just thank God,” she said.
Residents and families were missing the ability to hug each other because of the need for social distancing.
“A daughter was here to celebrate her mom’s birthday and when they got done (visiting), she said this was the first time in years she wasn’t able to give her mom a hug for her birthday,” said Martha Pluth, Edgewood’s sales and public relations director.
Pluth said she’d seen a hugging window on the news and started doing research. She discovered that Keystone Hospice in Eagle, Idaho, had one, and that facility provided Pluth with the basic specifications for making one.
She contacted Knecht Home Center in Rapid City, which donated materials for the project, Pluth said. The hugging window is constructed of two-by-fours and plastic vinyl sheeting. Print Mark-et in Rapid City donated a “Hugging Window” banner that adorns the front.
Pluth, Edgewood’s Life Enrichment Director Shawn Hufstutler and Edgewood’s Maintenance Technician Wayne Alden built the hugging window in late August.
The hugging window was placed in Edgewood’s courtyard. The device has sparked smiles and tears since the first hug on Sept. 3.
“It’s so important to residents to feel human touch,” Pluth said. “It makes such a difference in the stay of our residents, just being able to put their arms around their family members.”
Since in-person visits have been reduced to 30 minutes as a COVID-19 precaution, families ask staff to ensure they have enough time for a hug.
“We hear responses like ‘I get to hug you today!’” Pluth said. “They’re thrilled.”
Runnings in Rapid City donated “pretty much their entire stock” of disposable calving gloves that cover fingertip to shoulder, Andersen said. Residents and family members wear the gloves while hugging each other.
“When visitors come, we sanitize their hands, put gloves on them and we put one person on one side of the window and one on the other. They touch each other through their gloves,” Andersen said.
The gloves are part of Edgewood’s overall safety process to protect staff and residents from COVID-19, Andersen said.
Visitations have been outdoors, Andersen said. Visitors check in outside, have their temperatures taken, complete a COVID-19 survey about whether they’ve had symptoms, and sign an agreement that they will abide by social distancing precautions. Visitors must wear masks.
Edgewood staff sanitizes the hugging window’s plastic sheeting with peroxide between each hug. Staff also sanitizes everywhere visitors sat, Andersen said.
Edgewood’s staff members are thrilled to see the joy the hugging window is giving residents and families.
“Some of the best comments and conversations between families and residents take place while they’re giving them a hug,” Pluth said.
