Astronauts headline debut Spirit of America Gala

Veteran astronauts will be the special guests at Mount Rushmore Society’s inaugural Spirit of America Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday in Carvers Café at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will support Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The Spirit of America Gala, like Mount Rushmore National Memorial, will celebrate the best of what this country has to offer with stories of inspiration, innovation and leadership.

“We are so excited about the interest in this inaugural event,” said Diana Nielsen, Mount Rushmore Society CEO. “Mount Rushmore inspires each of us to never say ‘I can’t,’ and we hope to bring inspirational stories to the Black Hills each year that remind us of what we are capable of as a country and an individual.”

The gala will spotlight space exploration with featured speakers NASA astronaut Doug Hurley and SpaceX astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor.

Hurley was selected as an astronaut in 2000. A veteran of three spaceflights, he was the pilot on STS-127 and STS-135. He was also the spacecraft commander on the first crewed test flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, the Demo-2 Mission, during which he also served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 63.

Proctor is a geoscientist, explorer, space artist and astronaut. Her motto is called “Space2inspire” in which she encourages people to use their unique, one-of-a-kind strengths and passion to inspire those within their reach and beyond. Proctor is the mission pilot for the all-civilian orbital mission to space. She is also one of The Explorer’s Club 50: Fifty People Changing the World.

Proctor believes in the need to actively strive for a J.E.D.I. (just, equitable, diverse and inclusive) space as we advance human spaceflight. She is an artist and a poet who uses art to encourage and inspire people about the awe and wonder of space exploration