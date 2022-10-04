Athena Franciliso wins championship as STM finishes runner-up at Class A state tennis

Athena Franciliso was closing in on her maiden state championship Tuesday afternoon when inclement weather rolled into Rapid City and over the courts at Sioux Park.

Only three games away from the Flight 1 singles title, the St. Thomas More sophomore was forced to stop as a brief but significant downpour suspended play at the Class A State Tournament and moved its resumption indoors.

After a 50-minute delay, Franciliso started again, but she was unfazed by the stoppage and the new conditions out at Tennis Center of the Black Hills, briskly seizing the last three games needed to be crowned champion and finishing off a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Sydney Tedrow of Pierre.

“It’s pretty special. I’ve been wanting this since I started playing tennis, and it feels great,” Franciliso said. “I had a lot of emotions going through. I was mainly happy, though. I just couldn’t believe it.”

After shaking hands with Tedrow at the net, a reserved Franciliso met Cavaliers head coach Stephanie Strand for a big hug.

“For being a sophomore, winning her first state title, she did an amazing job,” Strand said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Franciliso, who didn’t drop a set during her title run, helped lead STM to a runner-up finish in the team standings as Pierre T.F. Riggs captured the championship, topping the Cavs by 109.5 points off of four individual champions.

STM finished with two state titles, two runner-up finishes, four fourth-place finishes and one sixth-place finish.

Entering the day, it faced a tough task with four singles players needing to score upset wins over the top seeds in their respective flights in the semifinals. Two of them, Katelyn Denholm and Amity Strand, managed to do so, but were unsuccessful in their title matches.

Stephanie Strand said she’s nevertheless optimistic about the future of the program.

“I think it’s very bright. I’ve got some young JV and middle school players who are coming up,” she said. “We’re losing two key seniors who have been here for six years and have done a great job, but I think we have a very bright future.”

After her singles championship, Franciliso wasn’t done with this fall’s state tournament, which spanned nearly 11 hours and four separate locations on Day 2 due to the weather. She teamed up with season-long partner Shriya Gangineni and the duo topped Rapid City Christian’s Allison Hill and Katie Palmer in an abbreviated 8-3 victory at Arrowhead Country Club to claim the Flight 2 doubles championship.

“I’ve played inside today and outside multiple times, so I’m used to it by now, but I always have to switch up how far I hit the ball, how much spin I hit, every single time,” said Gangineni, who played her semifinal doubles match at Parkview Sports Complex before rain and darkness forced the championship back inside. “Our plan was just to start off strong, start off playing aggressive so we could get the lead first, and then we could worry about getting the rest of the games.”

It was a rather surprising final matchup as Hill and Palmer, the No. 5 seed in the flight, stunned the top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian team 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 in the semifinals to advance to the title match.

Their performance came after Hill bested Denholm, who upset No. 1 in the Flight 3 singles championship 6-4, 6-2, securing her first state title.

“I wasn’t really expecting to come this far, so it’s just pretty amazing. I don’t think I could’ve done it without my coaches,” Hill said. “It was kind of hard because I love Katie, she’s such a sweet girl, and I don’t like to play against my friends, but we were able to still have fun.”

STM’s other big upset, from Amity Strand, was a dramatic three-hour slugfest where the Cavaliers freshman overcame a one-set deficit to outlast Huron’s Say Ma 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 in a match full of extended rallys, including one that lasted 91 shots. She went on to fall to Anna Westenberg of Sioux Falls Christian in an intense 7-5, 6-4 title match in Flight 5.

“That’s part of Amity’s personality. She is a true athlete, in all the sports she plays she never gives up, and she knows she’s in for the long haul,” said Stephanie Strand, who is Amity’s mother. “She just did a great job. I’m very proud of her, as a mom and a coach.”

Rapid City Christian finished with 258 points to place fifth among 11 schools, with Hill serving as its lone champion and Palmer, Tetiana Ryherd and Monica Whitman earning fifth-place finishes for the Lady Comets. Spearfish tallied 135.5 points to place ninth.

See full results from Class A Girls State Tennis Tournament here.