Audubon Society seeks volunteers for annual Christmas bird count
The National Audubon Society's 121th Christmas Bird Count will be held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.

Dates and locations of Christmas bird counts in western South Dakota are:

Dec. 19 – Sturgis. Contact: Vic Fondy, 605-269-2553 or rotciv31@gmail.com

Dec. 20 – Rapid City. Contact: Michael Melius, 605-255-4766 or mmmelius@hotmail.com

Dec. 20 – Hot Springs. Contact: Duane or Marie Weber 605-673-2032 or mmcurtin@gwtc.net

Dec. 23 – Pine Ridge Reservation. Contact: petermhill@yahoo.com or 605-441-9346.

Dec. 29 – Badlands National Park. Contact: Nancy Drilling, dril0008@gmail.com, drillingn@yahoo.com or 605-791-0459.

Jan. 2 – Harding County. Contact: Jessica Howell, 605-375-3218 or jhowell@abcbirds.org

Jan. 3 – Spearfish. Meet at McDonald’s at 7:30 a.m. Contact: Daniel Bjerke, 605-381-0493 or dlbjerke@midco.net

Because of COVID-19, the National Audubon Society asks compilers to cancel all in-person gatherings. Social distancing and/or masking will be required at all times in the field. Carpooling may only occur within existing familiar or social “pod” groups. Activities must comply with all COVID-19 guidelines.

Participants should bring lunch, water, warm clothing and footwear. Binoculars, field guides and spotting scopes are suggested, for those who have them. The $5 fee has been dropped to encourage more participation.

Each individual count is performed in a circle with a diameter of 15 miles. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes. They count every bird seen.

