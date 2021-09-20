Augustana football breaks into top 25 for 1st time in five years

For the first time since the 2016 season, the Augustana football team has earned a national ranking from the AFCA. Augustana checks in at No. 22 in the Week 4 poll.

Augustana has been receiving votes in every poll of 2021, but had been just on the outside looking in. In addition, AU has been ranked inside the D2Football.com Top-25 for the past two weeks, first at No. 25 then at No. 21 this past week.

Augustana is 3-0 on the season and one of two undefeated teams in the NSIC. Offensively, Augustana ranks 10th in the nation with 45 points scored per game while the defense has been just as brilliant, ranking 18th in the nation by allowing just 12.3 points per game. The rushing defense is third in NCAA Division II by allowing just 16.3 yards per contest.

Augustana holds the NSIC’s longest conference winning streak at nine games while the Vikings rank third in the nation having won eight-straight games on its home turf.

The Vikings are embarking on a two-game road trip, first at Bemidji State on Saturday followed by the ‘Key to the City’ game at Sioux Falls on Oct. 2. Augustana returns home to the friendly confines of Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Oct. 9 to host Upper Iowa.

