Augustana’s Beagle earns two all-America honors

Augustana senior Taylor Beagle earned two All-America accolades and set a school record on Thursday of the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Beagle’s time from Wednesday’s morning session was the third-fastest in her heat, and after the final section had completed Thursday, she was elevated to the eighth spot, becoming the first Viking in program history to earn First Team All-America honors.

She concluded the second day of competition with a Second-Team All-America performance in the 400 IM where, she won her heat and lowered her school-record time by nearly five seconds, swimming 4 minutes, 22.76 seconds. Beagle entered the event seeded 21st and climbed to a 13th place finish.

Beagle, a native of Lead, will return for the third day of the NCAA Championships Friday morning where she will be competing in the 500-freestyle. She also competes Saturday in the 1650-freestyle.

Mines men's soccer to open seasn

The South Dakota Mines men's team will open its abbreviated spring season this weekend in Colorado, as the Hardrockers face Colorado Christian Friday in Lakewood and take on MSU-Denver in Denver Sunday afternoon.