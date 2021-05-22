Augustana softball claims Central Region championship

The Augustana softball team routed Minnesota State 7-0 Saturday in the Central Region Championship Game in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Vikings leave the double-elimination tournament 3-0 and advance to the championship site in Denver, Colorado.
Augustana, the defending national champions, moves to 47-6 on the season. Minnesota State’s season ends at 40-10.
The Vikings, ranked first in the nation and seeded first in the region, jumped all over their NSIC opponents in the first inning, racking up six hits in the opening frame. Mary Pardo set the tone as she beat out a throw from the shortstop for an infield single. Kendall Cornick then worked a five-pitch walk to place runners on first and second. Rapid City Stevens graduate, sophomore Gracey Brink, followed with the first of three triples in the inning as she scored both Pardo and Cornick.
Having watched Brink shoot a triple into center field, Torri Chute hit her own RBI triple, this time into right-center for the 3-0 lead.
Abby Lien then earned first base after being hit by a pitch as Delaney Young pushed her to second base on a fielder’s choice.
The crooked number in the first inning continued as Lien scored on a single from Ashley Mickschl for the 4-0 advantage.
Amanda Dickmeyer then loaded the bases as she hit a slow dribbler to the shortstop and was so quick down the line, a throw was never made.
With the bases loaded, Abbie Lund hit the third triple of the inning for AU as she slapped the ball down the right-field line, clearing the bases for the 7-0 lead.
From there, it was cruise control for Ashley Mickschl as allowed just three hits and walked one to total four base runners the entire game. She struck out four Maverick hitters in her nation’s leading 26th win in the circle.
Augustana totaled eight hits on the day, with a 2-for-3 day each from Chute and Dickmeyer. The other four hits came from Pardo, Brink, Mickschl and Lund.
SDSU falls to Arkansas 4-0
Mary Haff and Autumn Storms combined on a seven-hit shutout to lift No. 6 national seed Arkansas to a 4-0 victory over South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Fayetteville Regional Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park.
The Razorbacks, 42-9, advance to Sunday's championship. South Dakota State dropped to 43-7 overall and is slated to play the winner of Saturday's second game between Stanford and Manhattan in an elimination game.
Arkansas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second as designated player Linnie Malkin turned on an inside offering from Jackrabbit starter Grace Glanzer and pulled it down the left-field line for a two-run homer.
The Razorbacks upped their advantage with 4-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Kayla Green doubled in Danielle Gibson with the first run of the frame on a double to right-center, with Green later scoring on a single off the first-base bag by Aly Manzo.
SDSU put together a pair of threats, loading the bases in both the fourth and seventh innings, but came up empty each time. The seventh-inning threat included three consecutive two-out singles by Cheyanne Masterson, Rozelyn Carrillo and Peyton Daugherty, but Storms ended the rally - and the game - with a strikeout.
Haff struck out seven Jackrabbit batters over six shutout innings, walking one and surrendering four hits.
Daugherty tallied three of SDSU's seven hits, including a double.
Glanzer, who fell to 19-5 on the season, notched her second complete game of the regional, striking out four and walking three over seven innings. She allowed six hits — all to different Razorbacks.
Jackrabbit baseball splits series with Oral Roberts
South Dakota State closed its final series of the regular season with a 7-4 win over Oral Roberts Saturday to clinch a spot in the Summit League Championship.
Owen Bishop pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs, no walks and struck out three to record his first win of the season.
The Jackrabbits jumped to an early 3-0 lead as Jess Bellows scored on a wild pitch before a pair of ORU errors allowed two more Jacks to score.
After a pair of innings controlled by both pitching staffs, ORU added a run on an RBI double in the top of the fourth. The Jackrabbits answered with three more runs in the fifth. Luke Ira and Ryan McDonald posted back-to-back solo home runs to center field before State loaded the bases to score Hackman on a sacrifice fly by Avery Mellman.
The Jacks final run came in the bottom of the sixth as McDonald doubled to right center, scoring Ira, who reached on a single to right.
ORU threatened late, adding runs in the seventh and ninth, but were unable to overcome the deficit.
Mogen took over on the mound in the ninth with two outs and runners on first and third. The final batter flied out to right field as the Jackrabbit closer recorded his first save of the season.
With the win the Jackrabbits secured the No. 4 seed in the Summit League Championship and will face top-seeded Oral Roberts again at 12 p.m. (MDT) on Thursday. The tournament will take place at Tal Anderson Filed in Omaha, Neb.