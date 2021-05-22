Augustana softball claims Central Region championship

The Augustana softball team routed Minnesota State 7-0 Saturday in the Central Region Championship Game in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Vikings leave the double-elimination tournament 3-0 and advance to the championship site in Denver, Colorado.

Augustana, the defending national champions, moves to 47-6 on the season. Minnesota State’s season ends at 40-10.

The Vikings, ranked first in the nation and seeded first in the region, jumped all over their NSIC opponents in the first inning, racking up six hits in the opening frame. Mary Pardo set the tone as she beat out a throw from the shortstop for an infield single. Kendall Cornick then worked a five-pitch walk to place runners on first and second. Rapid City Stevens graduate, sophomore Gracey Brink, followed with the first of three triples in the inning as she scored both Pardo and Cornick.

Having watched Brink shoot a triple into center field, Torri Chute hit her own RBI triple, this time into right-center for the 3-0 lead.

Abby Lien then earned first base after being hit by a pitch as Delaney Young pushed her to second base on a fielder’s choice.

The crooked number in the first inning continued as Lien scored on a single from Ashley Mickschl for the 4-0 advantage.