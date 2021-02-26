 Skip to main content
Augustana's Kost named to All-NSIC Team
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Augustana senior Brandon Carroll, sophomores Hunter Burnett and Kolby Kost and redshirt-freshman Cade Mueller were named to the All-NSIC Wrestling Second Team.

Kost, a Rapid City Central graduat and at 184 pounds, finds himself garnering all-conference honors for the first time in his career. The sophomore went 3-1 this season with two major decisions and tied with teammate Cade Mueller for team lead in takedowns with 11.

One of Kost’s major decisions (12-1) came over No. 8-ranked Dalton Hahn of Upper Iowa on Feb. 4. Kost, nationally ranked No. 11, will also take the mat for the Vikings in the region tournament this Saturday.

Carroll (133), a national qualifier from the 2016-17 season, lands on the All-NSIC Second Team for the second time in 2020-21, having made the team during his freshman season.

Burnett (149) a national qualifier and All-American from the 2019-20 season, also makes his second appearance on the All-NSIC Second Team in 2020-21.

Mueller (174) joins Kost as a first-time all-conference honoree in 2020-21. The redshirt-freshman led the Vikings in wins this season with a 5-1 record, one major decision and 11 takedowns.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

