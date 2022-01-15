Ava Dinger's half-court buzzer-beater lifts Wall girls to West River Tournament title

At the end of practice the day before most games, the Wall girls basketball team shoots from the half court line, an event called "Get ‘Em Up,” and if successful, a player is rewarded with a treat from Dairy Queen.

Saturday night the Lady Eagles and their fans were treated to a game-winner as senior Ava Dinger hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to capture the West River Tournament championship, 33-31 over Faith at the Monument Ice Arena.

With the game tied at 30-30, Faith senior Cassidy Schuelke hit one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining to seemingly lift the Lady Longhorns to a come-from-behind triumph. The second free throw missed, and Wall’s Keaunna PoorBear grabbed the rebound and got it to Dinger for the improbable game-winner.

Ironically, Dinger had been struggling as of late in her half-court attempts at practice.

“At the beginning of the season I was making a lot of them, but I haven’t even been close in the last four games,” Dinger said. “I told them to pass it to my sister (Nora Dinger) because she has been making them every day. Then she passed it to me and I looked up at the clock and there was one second left and I thought, ‘I have to shoot it.’ I just watched it fall right in.”

While an implausible win for the Lady Eagles (10-1), Wall head coach John Hess said he wasn’t totally shocked that they got one to go in a game situation.

“Our coaches have talked about it and we said one of these times one is going to go in,” Hess said. “I told them in the huddle, I said that we were playing for overtime because she was going to miss both free throws, so we would get a rebound and just hold it. But I said, by chance she makes them, let’s get a long outlet and knock down our half-court shot."

Lady Longhorns (6-3) head coach Bryan Carmichael said that last shot gave them a bit of a numb feeling at the end.

“I told them I have coached for quite a few years and that is the first time I have experienced that, somebody hitting a shot like that,” he said. “Cassidy is a senior and she stepped up there like it was just another free throw, and to see that free throw go in to get the lead, I thought we were in pretty good shape, even if the second one doesn’t go.”

In a low-scoring first half, Wall opened with a bucket on its first possession but Faith took over the early momentum, leading 9-2 after two straight baskets by freshman TyAnn Mortenson.

The Lady Longhorns built the lead to 12-5 early in the second after a 3-pointer by junior Shada Shelby, but Wall finally began to find its mark and ran off eight straight points and took its first lead since 2-0 at 13-12 on a long jumper at the top of the key by Nora Dinger. Ava Dinger jumpstarted the run with a 3-pointer and PoorBear scored three straight points as well. The Lady Eagles led 13-12 going into the halftime break.

The offensive struggles continued in the third, as the lone points in the first four minutes were a pair of free throws by PoorBear.

Last scoring at 5:50 remaining in the second, Faith finally ended its drought at 3:21 left in the third on a layup by Mortenson, who scored eight of the team’s first 16 points.

Leading by one, the Lady Eagles scored the final five points of the third on a 3-pointer by Nora Dinger and a short jumper by Ava Dinger for a 22-16 lead going into the fourth.

Nora Dinger hit a 3-pointer for a 25-18 lead early in the quarter, but the Lady Longhorns hung around and got six free throws by Schuelke to cut the lead to 26-24 with four minutes to play. Faith regained the lead on two free throws by junior Jaysee Jones and a jumper by Schuelke with 2:15 remaining.

It turned into a free-throw shooting contest the rest of the fourth as Wall tied the game twice on two free throws by junior April Schulz and again (30-30) with 29 seconds left with two from Nora Dinger. Mortenson also hit a pair for Faith.

“I’m proud of these girls. They work hard,” Hess said. “We don’t go very deep, and to get on this bigger floor tonight, and they were winded and our shooting showed. Faith did a good job of packing it in with their zone. Our legs just weren’t there to hit those outside shots like we’re capable of.”

Nora Dinger, the tournament MVP, led the Lady Eagles with 13 points, while Ava Dinger added eight.

“It’s always good to get that tournament feel,” Hess said. “Especially when that is your goal at the end of the year, to get to the state tournament. To come in and play on the big floor and just get that feel is huge.”

Schuelke led Faith with 12 points and Mortenson added 10. The Lady Longhorns hit 11 of 14 from the line, all in the fourth quarter. Wall was 8 of 11 in the game.

“We kept telling them if we could get to the line, that is where we could make up that ground,” Carmichael said. “The girls did a really good job of being strong with the ball and drawing those fouls.”

Wall opened the tournament with a forfeit over Hot Springs and defeated Edgemont 46-25 Friday night in the semifinals.

Faith opened with a 60-44 win over Moorcroft, Wyoming and stopped Wyoming Class B No. 1 Upton, 36-33 in the semifinals.

The Lady Longhorns return to action Thursday in the Little Moreau Conference Tournament. Wall hosts Custer Tuesday.

“There’s definitely a lot of excitement on the team right now,” Ava Dinger said.

Schultz and Ava Dinger were named to the All-Tournament Team for Wall, while Schuelke, Mortenson and Kambelle Schauer were named from Faith. Also named to the team were Peyton Ostenson and Morgan Peterson from Edgemont, Alyson Louderback, Sophie Louderback and Jerica Caylor, all of Upton, Wyo.; Maggie Preuss of Hot Springs and Kaile Gill and Talisha Fishback from Moorcroft, Wyo.

