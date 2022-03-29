Avery Peterson returning to Rush in three-team trade

Forward Avery Peterson, one of the Rapid City Rush’s offensive powerhouses from a season ago, is returning to the Black Hills following a three-team trade finalized Tuesday.

The Rush are receiving Peterson from the Florida Everblades and sending second-year pro Jake Wahlin and future considerations to the Wichita Thunder, who are dealing Matteo Gennaro to the Everblades.

Peterson, a 26-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan native, was second on the team in goals during the 2020-21 season with 27, putting him sixth in the ECHL, and was third in the league with 10 power-play goals. He finished with 50 points.

“We’re bringing in a player who really wants to be in Rapid City, has considered Rapid City to be his home and wants to build a life in Rapid City,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He’s a big-bodied player who isn’t afraid to mix it up, put the puck in the net, and those players are few and far to come by. I’m hoping he can come in, find some chemistry within our top six forwards and help us for a playoff push.”

Peterson first came to the City of Presidents when he was signed to a contract in October 2020 following the season opt-out by the Atlanta Gladiators due to COVID-19. At the conclusion of the season, his rights were reverted back to the Gladiators, who did not re-sign him.

He appeared in five games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals at the start of the 2021-22 campaign but did not register any points, then played two games for the Bietigheim Steelers in Germany before returning to the United States with the Everblades, recording five goals and five assists in 10 games.

“He’s excited to get going and is excited to join our team. He’s been following us, even though he’s been on a different team,” Burt said. “He’s been hoping that we could maybe get something done, and finally something came up (Monday) where we could make a trade and it worked well for all three teams that were involved in it.”

Wahlin, a 25-year-old forward from St. Paul, Minnesota, leaves the Rush after collecting 15 goals and 20 points in 59 games. He was signed to a rookie contract last year before being sent down to the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors.

“Right from the get go, Jake’s been a heck of a player,” Burt said. “He’s been a heck of a teammate and it’s tough to see a guy leave who has that energy and that spunk.”

Burt said he expects Peterson to be ready for Wednesday’s game against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

