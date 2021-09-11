Avery's hat trick leads BHSU soccer to win

Black Hills State sophomore forward Emma Avery scored three goals to lead the Yellow Jackets soccer team to its first win of the year, 4-1 over Minnesota State Moorhead Saturday afternoon in Billings, Mont.
With her hat trick, Avery now shares the BHSU record for goals in a game with current teammate Mikayla Hernandez who accomplished the feat at UMary on Sept. 6, 2018.
Lexi Crow also found the net, scoring in the 38th minute for her first goal of the season.
Teagen Hartley and Alexus Pruitt split time between the pipes, both accounting for two saves each.
The Yellow Jackets showed pressure early before Avery opened the scoring at 30:18 with a goal, assisted by Hartley to give BHSU a 1-0 lead.
MSUM tied the game up at the 37-minute mark, but BHSU answered immediately as Crow took an Amber Carlson pass to the net at 38:36 to move the Yellow Jackets back ahead 2-1, a score that would hold into halftime.
BHSU kept the pressure on out of the break. Ella Goodman nearly scored at the 53rd minute with a shot off the crossbar, and 40 seconds later Avery scored her second goal of the game, putting the Yellow Jackets up 3-1.
The two teams traded possessions over the next few minutes before a penalty led to a Yellow Jacket penalty kick at 66:33. Avery booted it in for her third goal of the game, and put BHSU up 4-1, a score that held the rest of the way.
The Yellow Jackets, 1-2, open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play on Sept. 24 when the team heads to Colorado Christian for an 11 a.m. match.
SD Mines volleyball falls to Augustana
The South Dakota Mines volleyball team dropped its first and final game of the Northern State Tournament in Aberdeen, falling to Augustana, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 and 25-15.
Mines finished 3-1 in the tournament, including a big win over No. 19 Northern State.
Dejah Behrend paced the Hardrockers with 11 kills, while Jacey Koethe added nine kills and three blocks.
Kiley Metzger had 21 assists and eight digs, while Shyann Bastain added 20 assists and 10 digs.
Mines, 6-2, returns to action Tuesday to begin Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at rival Black Hills State, beginning at 7 p.m.
BHSU volleyball splits two matches in Kansas
The Black Hills State volleyball team earned a four-game win over Cameron University, but fell to Fort Hays State in four sets Saturday to close the Tiger Classic in Hays, Kan.
BHSU beat Cameron 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-16 and fell to Fort Hays State 25-20, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-23.
In the first matchup of the day the Yellow Jackets had two players record double digit kills with Kindra Cerrone with 14 and Madison Hoopman with 19.
Karly Marx was the assist leader for the Yellow Jackets with 44.
While three Yellow Jackets recorded double digit digs including Marx (12), Kindra Cerrone (13) and Haedyn Rhoades (16).
Freshman Kelsey Rosenstrauch and Marx led the team in aces with four apiece.
In their second match of the day the Yellow Jackets again had three student-athletes with double digit kills. Mariah Robinson recorded 10, Sierra Ward finished with 1, while Hoopman recorded 14.
Marx was again the assist leader with 41 assists. She also had 11 digs with Hoopman (12), and Haedyn Rhoades (14) adding to the total.
Peyton Bodemann was the ace leader for BHSU with two in the match.
The Yellow Jackets will next compete in their home opener against South Dakota Mines Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Young Center.