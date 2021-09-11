Avery's hat trick leads BHSU soccer to win

Black Hills State sophomore forward Emma Avery scored three goals to lead the Yellow Jackets soccer team to its first win of the year, 4-1 over Minnesota State Moorhead Saturday afternoon in Billings, Mont.

With her hat trick, Avery now shares the BHSU record for goals in a game with current teammate Mikayla Hernandez who accomplished the feat at UMary on Sept. 6, 2018.

Lexi Crow also found the net, scoring in the 38th minute for her first goal of the season.

Teagen Hartley and Alexus Pruitt split time between the pipes, both accounting for two saves each.

The Yellow Jackets showed pressure early before Avery opened the scoring at 30:18 with a goal, assisted by Hartley to give BHSU a 1-0 lead.

MSUM tied the game up at the 37-minute mark, but BHSU answered immediately as Crow took an Amber Carlson pass to the net at 38:36 to move the Yellow Jackets back ahead 2-1, a score that would hold into halftime.

BHSU kept the pressure on out of the break. Ella Goodman nearly scored at the 53rd minute with a shot off the crossbar, and 40 seconds later Avery scored her second goal of the game, putting the Yellow Jackets up 3-1.