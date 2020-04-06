Award-winning P.E. teacher and BHSU alum shares online workouts for high school students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Like many high school teachers across the country, Black Hills State University alum Boone Bowker of Gordon, Neb., is now teaching online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does a physical education class look like online? We asked this award-winning teacher for insight into his online P.E. classroom.

“I look at the COVID-19 situation as an opportunity to reinforce lifetime wellness with my high school students. When they graduate, I’m not going to be there to make them workout. I assigned a very simple workout they can do now at home, but take with them for years to come,” says Bowker.

First, Bowker says he assigns workouts that his students are capable of doing safely at home. The first week of quarantine, he challenged one of his classes to learn a line dance. While he hoped the students would be able to show off their moves during Prom, he says the students (and several parents) still had fun submitting videos of their new skills.

Another of Bowker’s assignments is the “Spell Your Name Workout” with exercises such as squat jumps, burpees, and sit-ups assigned to each letter of the alphabet.