Baby Shark Live! event postponed

The March 18 performance of Baby Shark Live! at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has been postponed to protect the safety and health of our audience.

The show is working to reschedule for a date to be announced.

For customers who had already purchased tickets, refunds will automatically be given. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded, depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.

Customers who paid with cash or other means, will receive a check in the mail to the address on file.

Customers who purchased through a 3rd party vendor (Click Big Deals, StubHub, etc.) will have to contact vendor directly to be refunded.

For questions regarding refunds please contact our box office at 1-800-GOT-MINE.

To stay updated on other cancellations or postponements please visit www.gotmine.com/coronavirus

