Back on track for Special Olympics and the Flame

Flame athlete Robert Catherman said being back has been fun because they have been able see all of their friends, see everybody that they know and compete against.

"Hopefully we get to do it next year and the year after that," he said. "It was very, very frustrating last year because I wanted to see all of my friends and everybody I know. I'm very glad to get out here."

Catherman competes in the shot put and the 100 and 2o00.

"Hopefully I do good in the shot put," he said.

Flame athlete Paige Kohut said last year was really hard for everyone because of COVID as officials didn't want any of the athletes getting sick, so she said it was hard for everyone to process that. She does the long jump, 100 and 200-yard dashes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is going good. I'm going to be a freshman next year, I just finished eighth grade," she said. "It has been a little hard wearing masks in school and stuff."

Kohut said things have gone pretty good this spring although she sprained an ankle earlier.

"I was kind of afraid to run on my ankle, but I have been doing pretty good on it," she said.

Adam Bolyard said last year COVID really put a damper on things.