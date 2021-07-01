Back on track for Special Olympics and the Flame

The pandemic in 2020 was hard on all athletes, coaches and fans. It was especially hard on Special Olympic athletes, coaches and family.
After all, being involved in Special Olympics is like being in one large family.
The Rapid City Flame track and field program put on an exhibition Thursday night at Sioux Park Stadium as a chance to say thank you to their extended family and volunteers, and just have fun again.
Flame head track and field coach Kristen Strissel said they have a wonderful community of people — families, athletes and volunteers — who support the program, and after the 2020 COVID year, they are grateful to be back out on the track.
"We're close, not just in sports, but in relationship with each other, so not having a year where we could not do athletic events and team building events together was really hard on the whole Special Olympics community," Strissel said.
Track and field was the first sport that Special Olympics felt that they could safely call back, and Strissel said the coaches got together this spring and really focused together on the sport.
"We had competition this year, area and state competition," she said. "But we had to be safe and be more restricted. This last meet is just for our Flame family and our way to celebrate, being back on the track together and doing a performance event where we can show the families that we really appreciate all of the support of coming back to the track with us."
Flame athlete Robert Catherman said being back has been fun because they have been able see all of their friends, see everybody that they know and compete against.
"Hopefully we get to do it next year and the year after that," he said. "It was very, very frustrating last year because I wanted to see all of my friends and everybody I know. I'm very glad to get out here."
Catherman competes in the shot put and the 100 and 2o00.
"Hopefully I do good in the shot put," he said.
Flame athlete Paige Kohut said last year was really hard for everyone because of COVID as officials didn't want any of the athletes getting sick, so she said it was hard for everyone to process that. She does the long jump, 100 and 200-yard dashes.
"It is going good. I'm going to be a freshman next year, I just finished eighth grade," she said. "It has been a little hard wearing masks in school and stuff."
Kohut said things have gone pretty good this spring although she sprained an ankle earlier.
"I was kind of afraid to run on my ankle, but I have been doing pretty good on it," she said.
Adam Bolyard said last year COVID really put a damper on things.
"Now it is really nice because we can finally get out and see our friends and family, just being born again," he said. "I just like the competitiveness with all of the other athletes and different teams. We're all just family."
Thursday night Bolyard competed in the mini javelin, 100 and 200.
“I feel like I have done pretty good," Bolyard said of the track season.
Strissel said she has been part of a lot of organizations and Special Olympics has a certain magic that she has never been a part of anywhere else, in competition but also in the sheer closeness of the community and support of each other.
"It's not just being able to get the support, but being able to come to competitions and cheer each other on and see each other over the years," she said. "We really felt the absence of that."
Thursday night was the final track and field practice for the Flame, and many of them will compete in other sports like softball, bowling, basketball and swimming to name a few.
There will be plenty of hugs and high fives all around, regardless of the sport.
'We run sports year around, and there is something for everybody, not only for the athletes, but for the volunteers," Strissel said. "I ran track and field through Rapid City Area Schools and this was a place where I could really turn that love of track and field into something I hope to do for the rest of my life."