Backhaus, Greenfield named All-Americans

The Jackrabbits placed second in both the Stats Perform media poll revealed Monday and the AFCA FCS Coaches' Spring Top 25 announced Tuesday.

Sam Houston, which defeated the Jackrabbits, 23-21 in the May 16 national championship game in Frisco, Texas, was a unanimous selection for the top spot in each of the two polls.

James Madison, Delaware and North Dakota State rounded out the top five in both polls.

SDSU's second-place showings mark the highest final rankings for the Jackrabbits since moving to the FCS level in 2004. The previous high-water mark was third in both polls to close out the 2018 season.

Jackrabbits softball makes D-I tournament debut

Postseason play for the South Dakota State University softball team will continue in uncharted waters as the Jackrabbits will be making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship.