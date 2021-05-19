Backhaus, Greenfield named All-Americans

Linebacker Logan Backhaus and offensive tackle Garret Greenfield from national runner-up South Dakota State were named Tuesday to the Athlon Spring 2021 FCS All-America Team. The 29-member squad features football student-athletes from 19 schools and 10 conferences.
A senior from Spirit Lake, Iowa, Backhaus ranked second on the team with 72 total tackles, including a team-best 9.5 tackles for loss with a pair of sacks. Backhaus registered double figures in tackles three times, while adding an interception, forced fumble and pass breakup.
Greenfield was selected for his fourth All-America team this season, earning first-team recognition for his role in helping pave the way for an offensive unit that averaged 29.2 points and 403.1 yards of total offense per game. He also has been honored on All-America squads selected by Stats Perform, The Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.
South Dakota State reached a national championship for the first time in program history, finishing with an 8-2 overall record. The Jackrabbits earned a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title and were awarded the top seed for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
SDSU finishes 2nd in FCS polls
After reaching a national championship football game for the first time in program history, South Dakota State finished second in both major Football Championship Subdivision polls.
The Jackrabbits placed second in both the Stats Perform media poll revealed Monday and the AFCA FCS Coaches' Spring Top 25 announced Tuesday.
Sam Houston, which defeated the Jackrabbits, 23-21 in the May 16 national championship game in Frisco, Texas, was a unanimous selection for the top spot in each of the two polls.
James Madison, Delaware and North Dakota State rounded out the top five in both polls.
SDSU's second-place showings mark the highest final rankings for the Jackrabbits since moving to the FCS level in 2004. The previous high-water mark was third in both polls to close out the 2018 season.
Jackrabbits softball makes D-I tournament debut
Postseason play for the South Dakota State University softball team will continue in uncharted waters as the Jackrabbits will be making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship.
The Jackrabbits, who won both the Summit League regular season and tournament titles, have been assigned to the Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional, where they will face Stanford in opening-round action Friday afternoon. SDSU enters the matchup with a 42-6 overall record, including a stretch in which the Jackrabbits have won 29 of their last 31 games. Stanford, which is receiving votes in the national polls, earned an at-large selection with a 31-20 overall mark.
First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. at Bogle Park on the University of Arkansas campus. Video coverage is slated to be available on ESPN3.com.
Host Arkansas, which earned the No. 6 national seed, will face Manhattan in Friday's other opening-round game at noon.
The four-team regional will consist of a double-elimination format over three days.