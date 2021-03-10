Bad loss fueled Belle Fourche’s winning streak as it enters State

Bill Burr said the Belle Fourche girls' basketball team’s loss to St. Thomas More should have never gone the way it did.
Yes, his squad was down a few players due to injury, but a 62-14 trouncing Feb. 2 was far from what he expected.
“We got beat pretty bad, and we had a discussion in the locker room,” said Burr, the head coach of the Broncs. “When you hear the old saying of when you get knocked down, how do you get up? We threw it out to the girls; how are you going to respond after that beating we took? You can quit, or you can get in the gym and get after it.”
As the No. 6 seed at the Class A State tournament in Watertown, the Broncs will be underdogs when they tip off against No. 3 Hamlin in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday. As a surging squad, Burr said they want the chance to redeem themselves with another shot at STM, which wouldn’t come until the championship game, but they’re also not there to crash out in Round 1.
The Broncs got after it, getting their starters back and rattling off five straight wins by an average margin of 19.2 points to finish their regular season 16-4. They went on to beat Rapid City Christian in the Region 7A/8A Tournament and booked their ticket to the Class A State Tournament by edging out Parkson in the SoDak 16.
“At that point (after the STM loss), we’d been talking about energy in the gym and at practices. We didn’t feel, at that point, like we’d been doing that,” Burr said. “And since the STM game, things have changed and the girls are working hard and have picked up the pace, and they’re really working hard in practice and they’ve come together and they’ve stuck together. They’ve had each other backs and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Burr explained that Belle Fourche’s play is very cohesive, as the team not only plays well together and relies on each other, but everyone knows their role as well. It’s offense may be centered around senior Bella Jensen, whose 13 points per game lead the Broncs, but other members can, and have, step up or be called upon.
Sophomores Dylan Stedillie and Chloe Crago, averaging eight and four points per contest, respectively, have recently poured in double-figure performances, while Kaylin Garza reached double-digit scoring in their last two playoff games.
“We keep telling these girls, every one of them can do that at any time, and I think that’s what makes us so special,” Burr said. “Yeah, we’ve got Bella Jensen, who everybody keys on, but we’ve got other girls who are capable of stepping up. It’s not just one person. It’s a whole team mentality and that’s the way these girls think about it.
“We’ve talked about the pressure, and for us, making it to State was big, but we want to go down there and make some noise,” he said. “We’re not scared to lose, and we keep talking about that. We’re going to give 100% and if we lose, it is what it is.”