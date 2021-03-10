Bad loss fueled Belle Fourche’s winning streak as it enters State

Bill Burr said the Belle Fourche girls' basketball team’s loss to St. Thomas More should have never gone the way it did.

Yes, his squad was down a few players due to injury, but a 62-14 trouncing Feb. 2 was far from what he expected.

“We got beat pretty bad, and we had a discussion in the locker room,” said Burr, the head coach of the Broncs. “When you hear the old saying of when you get knocked down, how do you get up? We threw it out to the girls; how are you going to respond after that beating we took? You can quit, or you can get in the gym and get after it.”

As the No. 6 seed at the Class A State tournament in Watertown, the Broncs will be underdogs when they tip off against No. 3 Hamlin in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday. As a surging squad, Burr said they want the chance to redeem themselves with another shot at STM, which wouldn’t come until the championship game, but they’re also not there to crash out in Round 1.

The Broncs got after it, getting their starters back and rattling off five straight wins by an average margin of 19.2 points to finish their regular season 16-4. They went on to beat Rapid City Christian in the Region 7A/8A Tournament and booked their ticket to the Class A State Tournament by edging out Parkson in the SoDak 16.