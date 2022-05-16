 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Badlands Sabres re-sign Seth Stock

  • Updated
  • 0
S2.jpg (copy)

Badlands' Seth Stock (4) defends Helena Bighorn forward Andrew Deskin in the first period on Jan. 1 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

On Monday, the Badlands Sabres announced that Seth Stock signed to return to the team next season.

Stock had a breakout rookie season as he played in 46 regular season games and posted 17 goals (second in the NA3HL) and 32 assists, putting him 6th in the league amongst defensemen for points at 49.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Seth," Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "He’s proved he can be an elite defensemen at this level and a tremendous leader."

At the conclusion of his first season, Stock received First-Team All-NA3HL Rookie honors and was  named to the All-Frontier Division Team.

"His work ethic and character is what separates him from the rest," Hodge said. "He is the core of this club and we’re looking to build going into our second season with guys like him."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 11

Your Two Cents for May 11

In response to the concerned reader who claims “slanted” comments made in Two Cents opinion being “what is wrong" in our society.  Freedom of …

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerian engineer turns outdated vans into solar-electric taxis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News