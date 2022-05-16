Badlands Sabres re-sign Seth Stock

On Monday, the Badlands Sabres announced that Seth Stock signed to return to the team next season.

Stock had a breakout rookie season as he played in 46 regular season games and posted 17 goals (second in the NA3HL) and 32 assists, putting him 6th in the league amongst defensemen for points at 49.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Seth," Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "He’s proved he can be an elite defensemen at this level and a tremendous leader."

At the conclusion of his first season, Stock received First-Team All-NA3HL Rookie honors and was named to the All-Frontier Division Team.

"His work ethic and character is what separates him from the rest," Hodge said. "He is the core of this club and we’re looking to build going into our second season with guys like him."

