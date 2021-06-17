Badlands Sabres sign first three players from Rapid City

"We're going all over the country trying to find players," he said. "We're excited, and September can't come soon enough so we can get going, doing the easy part of coaching and practicing and that kind of stuff. Now it is tough getting everything organized. We're looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a good experience for everybody."

Junior hockey is basically for ages 16-20, another opportunity to play a little better hockey. There will be a showcase in Blaine, Minn., in December where there will be 300-400 scouts watching players and trying to help them move on.

Hodge said the Sabres roster is currently being built. There are a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails and text messages.

For the three Rapid City players signed, he said that each one of them brings a different skill-set and different energy that they need to be a competitive hockey team in the NA3HL.

Hodge said there will be a couple more local players that they are looking at and some players from Sioux Falls.

Training camp begins at the end of August and a schedule is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks. There will be a two-week training camp to get the players ready.