Badlands Sabres sign first three players from Rapid City

For former Rapid City Rush player Brendon Hodge, getting a junior hockey team in town has been about 10 years in the making.
Hodge finally got his wish with the Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL, and on Thursday he and the organization signed their first three players at the Roosevelt Ice Arena.
Signing for the Sabres are three Rapid City stars who excelled in the Rushmore Thunder program — defenseman Seth Stock and forwards Derrick Brown and Kael Delzer.
Hodge, who also coached the three new Sabres with the Thunder the last couple of years, said the idea of getting a junior hockey team in Rapid City came to him from his playing days with the Rush.
He had a conversation with one of the Rush owners back in the day and told him that what they are missing in Rapid City is junior hockey, as there is a big gap from high school hockey to the Rush, where they are not giving the young players the direction of advancement that they desire.
"We have a lot of smart kids in this city who can move on and go to college and they don't need to play hockey, which is great. But there are players who want to continue to play hockey after the Thunder program," he said.
Hodge believes junior hockey is the road to college hockey or a higher level.
"We just want to open up some doors for kids to know that you can go to college and still play hockey and be a student-athlete," he said. "Hockey is a great sport and we all love it."
Stock said the opportunity to sign with the Sabres and junior hockey in Rapid City is huge.
"It's the hometown and we kind of have everything going for us here," he said. "You don't have to worry too much about going out of town (to find a team), but staying here locally, and that is nice."
Stock moved to Rapid City from Minnesota when he was young and grew up with Thunder hockey, recently playing for Hodge with the high school varsity team.
Like most junior hockey players, he hopes it is the first real step to college or the professional game.
"I obviously want to go to the next step, not just in hockey, but in life, too, learning lessons and new opportunities as well," Stock said.
Stock said it is unique and "cool" to be among the first three to sign with the program.
"It's once in a lifetime chance, especially to a new team that is just opening up this year," he said. "We'll work hard off and on the ice and get ready for the season."
For Brown, it is a chance to come back home to play hockey. He played in the NA3HL in St. Louis last year, so he is now considered a veteran in the league.
"Coach Hodge coached me a little bit in high school, so I wanted to come back and make this team. I wanted to come back and play for him again," he said.
As a veteran, Brown is pleased to be among the first Sabres' signees, and his advice to the newcomers is the game is going to be much faster and the atmosphere is a lot bigger than high school.
"You have more to look forward to," he said. "You're taking late bus trips, things like that. We being the first one is good. Later they will have a lot more signings, so it feels good to be some of the first ones."
From now until training camp in late August, Brown said it is all about getting in the gym, eating well, getting stronger and faster and skating — a lot.
"Just the things to prepare for the season," he said.
Delzer, like his two teammates, said it is a huge chance to come up from high school to this league, a big stepping stone trying to make it to the next level.
"It's a great league to make it to college or a higher level of hockey," he said. "It will be faster action, more action than high school. Bigger, faster is the main thing."
Playing in his hometown to begin junior hockey is also a plus for Delzer. The summer will all be about getting ready for that chance.
"It will be super fun to play in Rapid City," he said, "and to play with kids you grew up playing with your whole life."
While the first three players signed are from Rapid City, Hodge said the Sabres won't just be a South Dakota hockey team. He said players are expected to be signed from Billings, Mont., Spokane, Washington, Alaska and Omaha, Neb., to name a few places.
"We're going all over the country trying to find players," he said. "We're excited, and September can't come soon enough so we can get going, doing the easy part of coaching and practicing and that kind of stuff. Now it is tough getting everything organized. We're looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a good experience for everybody."
Junior hockey is basically for ages 16-20, another opportunity to play a little better hockey. There will be a showcase in Blaine, Minn., in December where there will be 300-400 scouts watching players and trying to help them move on.
Hodge said the Sabres roster is currently being built. There are a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails and text messages.
For the three Rapid City players signed, he said that each one of them brings a different skill-set and different energy that they need to be a competitive hockey team in the NA3HL.
Hodge said there will be a couple more local players that they are looking at and some players from Sioux Falls.
Training camp begins at the end of August and a schedule is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks. There will be a two-week training camp to get the players ready.
"The players that we have should be working out, working their jobs, and putting their best foot forward because this is about them now," he said. "I can't snap my fingers and have them go to college, they have to put the work in too. You have to have the right mentality to do this, and remember there are other players trying to do this too. It becomes very competitive and they have to come up with the right mindset to be ready to play from day one."
Hodge calls junior hockey an affordable source of entertainment for the family and another avenue for enjoyment on a Friday or Saturday night before the Rush start playing.
He said the Sabres will get the fans primed for the hockey season.
"It will be a fast-paced game and it is physical. It is the starting off point for some of these players," he said. "One of these players might be playing for the Rush someday, you never know. It's an avenue for the fans to keep track of players and see where they are going off to college, seeing what they are doing."
Hodge coached the Rushmore Thunder varsity boys to the state title game last spring, where they came up a bit short, falling to Brookings. He said he had a great couples of years with the program as head coach and also as an assistant under Dick Novak.
"I have nothing but positive things to say about the program," he said of the Thunder. "This is just a way to help grow the game in the town of Rapid City. We're not trying to take over, to step on any toes, we want to help the game in Rapid City."