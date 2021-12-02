Bail for Marquette Drive homicide suspect set at $500,000

The Kyle woman accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Nova Alexander of Rapid City is in custody at the Pennington County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Jesse M. Schmockel, 22, has been charged with first degree manslaughter for the death of Alexander, who died after being shot around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a residence on Marquette Drive.

Schmockel appeared in court for her initial appearance Thursday morning via video from the Pennington County Jail.

Schmockel is also facing two counts of aggravated assault for injuring two others in the shooting incident. According to court documents, the aggravated assault victims in the case are named Alexis Heminger and Stan Alexander.

Schmockel doesn't have a long criminal history, which only includes possession of methamphetamine, but due to the nature of the pending allegations Judge Marya Tellinghuisen upheld the $500,000 cash bond and also ordered Schmockel to have no contact with either Heminger or Alexander.

