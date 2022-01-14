Bailee Sobczak returns for Stevens girls in win over Campbell Co.; Raider boys drop Camels with season-high points

Bailee Sobczak, one of Rapid City Stevens’ prolific scorers and senior leaders, made her return to the court Friday night after sitting out the first eight games of the season while rehabbing from meniscus surgery on her right knee.

She was limited in her comeback game, coming in off the bench and playing less than 10 minutes, but her physicality and competitiveness were present as she picked up half a dozen points on 2 of 6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, including five offensive boards.

“I’ve just got to get my cardio back,” she said laughing. “But when that’s back hopefully I’ll be back to playing a bit more, but other than that my legs felt good, I felt pretty stable, so that’s always a bonus. I’ve missed battling with these girls, but it’s awesome to be back on the court with them.”

Sobzak’s teammates took care of the rest, as Jayda McNabb’s 21-point performance and the No. 4 Raiders’ 17 offensive rebounds fueled a 74-38 win over Wyoming’s Campbell County at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“That’s something we pride ourselves on,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said of the offensive boards. “We do a couple rebounding drills that get really physical during the week. Right now, at this point in the season, I only do it once a week because kids just get after it so hard.”

McNabb ended 9 of 16 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds, while Macey Wathen added 13 points on 6 of 12 shooting and tallied seven rebounds. The Raiders (8-1) shot 44% from the floor, out-rebounded the Camels (0-4) 53-34 and racked up 20 steals to grab their fifth straight victory.

“Jayda did an amazing job tonight. That girl knows how to battle,” Sobczak said. “Rebounding, that’s something that comes down to grittiness, and the best kinds of players who want that ball go get those rebounds, and our team is full of amazing athletes.”

Sobzak’s return and time on the court proved beneficial as Stevens was missing a pair of starters, Taaliyah Porter and Jaden Matkins, who were out due to illness.

“She’s a very good player, and it’s been a long process for her and a long journey for her to get back to this point,” Dannenbring said. “It’s exciting for us to get her back in there,”

With a 34-20 halftime advantage, McNabb dropped straight six points, including one basket that came after the senior grabbed three straight offensive rebounds, and Sobczak knocked down a bucket on a 10-2 run to eventually build a 21-point lead, 46-25, less than halfway through the third quarter.

McNabb finished with 10 points in the period and notched one more layup in the fourth to surpass 20.

The Raiders outscored the Camels 40-18 in the second half and ended the contest on a 12-0 run to collect their highest scoring total of the season so far.

“We’re playing pretty good basketball right now, for sure,” Dannenbring said. “We’ve got some tougher games coming, so we’ve got to make sure we keep improving every game and every day.”

Stevens is back on the road next Friday for meeting with Watertown (6-1) at Watertown Civic Arena.

“We always say people are out for Stevens,” Sobczak said. “And I think it’s us trying to make sure that they continue to want to beat us.”

Charles Christensen tallies 21 as efficient shooting carries Raider boys to win

Rapid City Stevens boys basketball head coach Chris Stoebner said his team followed the game plan “to a tee.”

Against a unique Wyoming-based squad that took most of its shots from beyond the arc Friday night, the Raiders were prepared to grab misses and flip the court.

They doubled Campbell County’s rebounds, collecting 11 offensive boards and shooting at a 54% clip to earn a season-high scoring total and run past the Camels 79-55 at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“We wanted to be on the attack, we felt like we could get in the lane and get some easy shots,” Stoebner said. “When you shoot a high percentage from the field, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

Charles Christensen finished with a game-high 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting, while Nate Kindred scored 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting off the bench and Jaden Haefs added 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

“Coach talked about how they don’t get back on defense very well, so we got the ball and just pushed it down the court every time,” Christensen said. “We’ve been stressing rebounding in our recent practices, and it showed today.”

Campbell County (3-6) earned 30 of their points, nearly 55% of their total, on 10 of 36 3-point shooting.

“We gave them only one shot for the most part,” Stoebner said. “We made guys who don’t always shoot or make 3s, shoot them tonight. I’m just so proud of the ways the guys bought into the game plan, and for the most part we played well for 32 minutes.”

Haefs drained a deep 3 and Christensen sank another on a 10-0 run in the first quarter as Stevens (5-4) took a double-digit, 22-12, lead early in the second quarter. Kolin Ray (seven points) converted a 3-point play, Christensen slammed down a lane-entry one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound and six straight points to end the period gave the Raiders a 40-21 advantage at halftime.

The Camels made a push in the third quarter, stringing together a 7-0 run to cut their 21-point deficit down to 15, but they couldn’t threaten the Raiders, who outscored their out-of-state foe 10-4 in the remaining minutes of the frame, fueled by six points from Christensen off a corner 3 and a 3-point play, and 21-17 in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

“In our last home games we haven’t been shooting as well as we can,: Christensen said. “But today we started to show how well we can shoot.”

Stevens heads east next week for a meeting with Watertown (2-5) Friday at Watertown Civic Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

